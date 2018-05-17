Give NJ Transit your feedback until May 22

NJ Transit is seeking feedback for its latest customer satisfaction survey. You can take the survey online until May 22. The transit agency began conducting customer surveys in 2011.

For the previous survey period in the fall of 2017, customers gave NJ Transit an average overall satisfaction rating of just a 6 out of 10.

Forbes recently included NJ Transit on its list of 500 best employers that have more than 5,000 workers. NJ Transit was ranked 459th on the list. Many commuters mocked the announcement on social media.