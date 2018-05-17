Planet Princeton
Traffic & Transit

Give NJ Transit your feedback until May 22

9 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
NJ Transit is seeking feedback for its latest customer satisfaction survey. You can take the survey online until May 22. The transit agency began conducting customer surveys in 2011.

For the previous survey period in the fall of 2017, customers gave NJ Transit an average overall satisfaction rating of just a 6 out of 10.

Forbes recently included NJ Transit on its list of 500 best employers that have more than 5,000 workers. NJ Transit was ranked 459th on the list. Many commuters mocked the announcement on social media.

Krystal Knapp

Krystal Knapp is the founding editor of Planet Princeton. She can be reached via email at editor AT planetprinceton.com. Send all letters to the editor and press releases to that email address.

Events Calendar

« May 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
Fri 18

Breakfast for Bikers

May 18 @ 7:00 am - 10:00 am
Fri 18

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory Public Tour

May 18 @ 10:00 am - 11:00 am
Fri 18

Senior Visual Arts Show, presented by the Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Visual Arts

May 18 @ 10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Fri 18

‘Sculpted’ Exhibition

May 18 @ 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Fri 18

Magic the Gathering @ PLC

May 18 @ 3:30 pm - 6:30 pm
Fri 18

Exhibition Reception for ART: Layers of the Earth, from Core to Clouds

May 18 @ 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Fri 18

ART: RECEPTION: Layers of the Earth, from Core to Clouds @ D&R Greenway Land TrustRE

May 18 @ 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Fri 18

ART Reception: D&R Greenway “From Core to Clouds” May 18

May 18 @ 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Fri 18

60s Themed Throw-Back Party for the Arts Council of Princeton’s 50th Anniversary

May 18 @ 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Fri 18

Roy Book Binder – master blues guitarist

May 18 @ 8:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Fri 18

Pioneer Songs

May 18 @ 8:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Fri 18

Pioneer Songs

May 18 @ 8:00 pm - 9:30 pm
