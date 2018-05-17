Princeton Area Community Foundation will honor Carol Golden with annual Leslie “Bud” Vivian Award for Community Service

The Princeton Area Community Foundation has named Carol Golden as this year’s honoree for the annual Leslie “Bud” Vivian Award for Community Service.

The award was created in honor of the late Leslie “Bud” Vivian, the longtime director of community and regional affairs at Princeton University. Established in 1995 by members of the Princeton University’s Class of 1942 and 16 local organizations, the award is made possible through the Vivian Memorial Fund, an endowed fund of the Princeton Area Community Foundation.

“Carol is a dedicated volunteer whose work has contributed mightily to the Princeton community,” said Jeffrey Vega, the president and CEO of the Princeton Area Community Foundation. “We are proud to honor her with the Leslie “Bud” Vivian Award for Community Service.”

Golden is the chair of Housing Initiatives of Princeton and the chair of the Mercer County Community College Board of Trustees. She is also a member of the Princeton Affordable Housing Board. A longtime board member of the local chapter of Planned Parenthood, she also served on the board of Greenwood House for many years, and spent about a decade as president of 101:, a local nonprofit that provides scholarships to Princeton High School students. She also was a member of the Shared Services and Consolidation Commission that worked to merge Princeton Township and Princeton Borough. She and her siblings also organized several concerts to raise money for the Parkinson Alliance in honor of their mother, who was a high school English teacher in Lawrence.

Golden holds a law degree from the University of Pennsylvania Law School. She lives in Princeton with her husband, Andy, the president of PRINCO. The couple have two adult sons, Jake and Elliot. She will be presented with the award on June 10 at the Housing Initiatives of Princeton’s annual garden party.

Previous winners of Vivian Award include Bill Wakefield, the Rev. David McAlpin, Marcy Crimmins, A. C. Reeves Hicks, Hank Pannell, Jocelyn Helm, Harry Levine, Ted Vial, Harriet Bryan, Pat Van Ness, Claire Jacobus, Anne Reeves, William F. Johnson, Karl Light, Sarah Hirschman, Shirley Satterfield, James Floyd, Jack Roberts, Ray Wadsworth, Herb Hobler, Mark Freda and Nancy Beck.