Princeton Area Community Foundation will honor Carol Golden with annual Leslie “Bud” Vivian Award for Community Service

9 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
Carol Golden

The Princeton Area Community Foundation has named Carol Golden as this year’s honoree for the annual Leslie “Bud” Vivian Award for Community Service.

The award was created in honor of the late Leslie “Bud” Vivian, the longtime director of community and regional affairs at Princeton University. Established in 1995 by members of the Princeton University’s Class of 1942 and 16 local organizations, the award is made possible through the Vivian Memorial Fund, an endowed fund of the Princeton Area Community Foundation.

“Carol is a dedicated volunteer whose work has contributed mightily to the Princeton community,” said Jeffrey Vega, the president and CEO of the Princeton Area Community Foundation. “We are proud to honor her with the Leslie “Bud” Vivian Award for Community Service.”

Golden is the chair of Housing Initiatives of Princeton and the chair of the Mercer County Community College Board of Trustees. She is also a member of the Princeton Affordable Housing Board. A longtime board member of the local chapter of Planned Parenthood, she also served on the board of Greenwood House for many years, and spent about a decade as president of 101:, a local nonprofit that provides scholarships to Princeton High School students. She also was a member of the Shared Services and Consolidation Commission that worked to merge Princeton Township and Princeton Borough. She and her siblings also organized several concerts to raise money for the Parkinson Alliance in honor of their mother, who was a high school English teacher in Lawrence.

Golden holds a law degree from the University of Pennsylvania Law School. She lives in Princeton with her husband, Andy, the president of PRINCO. The couple have two adult sons, Jake and Elliot. She will be presented with the award on June 10 at the Housing Initiatives of Princeton’s annual garden party.

Previous winners of Vivian Award include Bill Wakefield, the Rev. David McAlpin, Marcy Crimmins, A. C. Reeves Hicks, Hank Pannell, Jocelyn Helm, Harry Levine, Ted Vial, Harriet Bryan, Pat Van Ness, Claire Jacobus, Anne Reeves, William F. Johnson, Karl Light, Sarah Hirschman, Shirley Satterfield, James Floyd, Jack Roberts, Ray Wadsworth, Herb Hobler, Mark Freda and Nancy Beck.

Events Calendar

« May 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
Fri 18

Breakfast for Bikers

May 18 @ 7:00 am - 10:00 am
Fri 18

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory Public Tour

May 18 @ 10:00 am - 11:00 am
Fri 18

Senior Visual Arts Show, presented by the Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Visual Arts

May 18 @ 10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Fri 18

‘Sculpted’ Exhibition

May 18 @ 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Fri 18

Magic the Gathering @ PLC

May 18 @ 3:30 pm - 6:30 pm
Fri 18

Exhibition Reception for ART: Layers of the Earth, from Core to Clouds

May 18 @ 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Fri 18

ART: RECEPTION: Layers of the Earth, from Core to Clouds @ D&R Greenway Land TrustRE

May 18 @ 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Fri 18

ART Reception: D&R Greenway “From Core to Clouds” May 18

May 18 @ 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Fri 18

60s Themed Throw-Back Party for the Arts Council of Princeton’s 50th Anniversary

May 18 @ 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Fri 18

Roy Book Binder – master blues guitarist

May 18 @ 8:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Fri 18

Pioneer Songs

May 18 @ 8:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Fri 18

Pioneer Songs

May 18 @ 8:00 pm - 9:30 pm
