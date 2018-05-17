Municipality of Princeton names proposed affordable housing sites

Princeton officials tonight named the potential sites where housing will be built in order to meet the municipality’s affordable housing obligation. A judge decided how many units the town must build in a recent court case.

The municipality is required to build at least 753 affordable housing units by 2025. Officials say 261 units have already been built or approved.

The Princeton Council and Princeton Planning Board are holding a joint meeting at 400 Witherspoon Hall tonight to review the proposed sites. Officials have been criticized by some residents in recent months for not being transparent about the sites that are being considered and the process. In response to the criticism, Princeton Mayor Liz Lempert and Council President Jenny Crumiller wrote a letter to the public a few weeks ago.

Tonight, Lempert, Councilwoman Heather Howard, and Planning Board Chairwoman Wanda Gunning all were told they must recuse themselves from the discussion because of their ties to Princeton University, which will build two of the sites that are being proposed. Lempert and Gunning’s spouses both work for the university and Howard is a lecturer at the school.

The meeting is under way. We will update this story later tonight. Following are the 10 sites being proposed to achieve the 753 required affordable units:

–The Butler Tract at Princeton University – 20 percent of the units to be built will affordable units, or 90 of 450 units.

–Lower Alexander Road, which is owned by Princeton University – 20 percent of the units that will be built will be affordable units, or 60 of 300 units.

-The Franklin Parking Lot and the Maple Apartments – 80 units will be built and 60 will be affordable.

-The assisted living facility at Terhune and Harrison – 10 percent of the 89 units will be affordable, or nine units.

–Lytle Street – two units will be built and both will be affordable.

-The S-2 rezoned area – 30 of the 150 proposed units will be affordable.

–Group homes, locations not listed – three units will earn 12 affordable housing credits.

–Accessory apartments, location not listed – 10 units will all be affordable.

–375 Terhune – 25 units will be built and 5 will be affordable.

–The Princeton Shopping Center – 30 of the 150 units will be affordable.

The total number of anticipated dwelling units for the above proposed projects combined is 1,259 new units.