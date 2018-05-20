Teen dies in West Windsor crash

An 18-year-old resident of East Windsor died Sunday morning in West Windsor after crashing a car into a tree, police said.

The crash was the second fatal crash in the greater Princeton area this weekend involving a teen and a tree. A 19-year-old from Belle Mead died on Saturday morning after hitting a tree in Hillsborough.

At about 8 a.m. on Sunday, police in West Windsor were dispatched to Princeton-Hightstown Road, also knowns as CR 571, between McGetrick Lane and Glenngarry Way after receiving reports of a serious motor vehicle crash. A 2006 Toyota Scion had been traveling westbound on CR 571 and was approaching a curved section of the roadway just past the Southfield Center. The driver, an 18-year-old female from East Windsor, was traveling alone. Police said she was traveling at an unsafe speed and she spun out of control. The car spun out clockwise, in a northerly direction, left the roadway, and struck a tree. The force of the impact split the car into two pieces. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The weather was overcast, and the road was wet at the time of the crash, police said.

Police are not releasing the name of the driver at this time pending notification of all family members. The crash is still under investigation by Officer Brown of the West Windsor Traffic Bureau and the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office Serious Collision Response Team. Witnesses or anyone else with information about the incident is asked to contact Officer Brown at (609) 799-1222 or brown @ westwindsorpolice.com.

The West Windsor Township Division of Emergency Services #45, the West Windsor Volunteer Fire Co. #1 Station #43, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office Serious Collision Response Team, and the Middlesex County Medical Examiner’s Office all were working at the scene Sunday morning.

