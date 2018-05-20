Pacers Princeton Running store closed on Palmer Square

Pacers Princeton Running, which was located at 7 Palmer Square West, closed its doors at the beginning of the month. The company still operates three stores in Virginia and two stores in Washington D.C.

The Princeton store opened in December of 2014. The store sold training and competition shoes, hats, gloves, reflective gear, hydration products, nutrition bars and other running accessories.

Pacers was the second specialty store for runners in downtown Princeton. The Princeton Running Company by JackRabbit is located at 108 Nassau Street. The store was purchased by the Denver-based Running Specialty Group in 2011, along with several other running stores in the region.fa

