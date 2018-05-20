5 things to know about Lil Thai Pin, Princeton’s new Thai restaurant

Lil Thai Pin, located on Nassau Street in downtown Princeton, has been open for about a month now. The casual Thai restaurant is located in the space formerly occupied by Hobin Chicken, the restaurant that served fried chicken, Korean and Japanese food. Naked Pizza and Porta Via were also located at the same location.

1. Little Thai Pin is owned by the same people who operate Thai Pin at 560 Lawrence Square Boulevard in Lawrence. The Lawrence location has become a popular dining spot and offers numerous lunch specials. Little Thai Pin is more casual than its sister restaurant in Lawrence.

2. The menu at Little Thai Pin features Thai and Malaysian dishes like its sister restaurant, but the menu is pared down. Lunch specials include soup.

3. Little Thai Pin is a much smaller space than the Lawrence restaurant and seats about 20 people. Several seats are bar stools at two counters. If you want to make sure you get a table, go at off-peak hours, or expect to wait on weekend nights. The restroom entrance is accessed from the alley outside the restaurant.

4. The eatery does a bustling carry out business. Portions are generous. The chicken lettuce wraps, the pad thai, the red curry with chicken, and the mango sticky rice are popular items.

5. You order at the counter and the food is delivered to your table. You bus your own tables when you are finished eating. Navigating the tight space can sometimes be tricky, but it’s worth it if you are craving some traditional Thai food.

Lil Thai Pin is located at 180 Nassau Street and is open daily from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Local delivery offered. (609) 279-9000.

