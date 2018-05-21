Faculty Road in Princeton to be closed for a week

Faculty Road in Princeton will be closed for a week begin on Wednesday, May 23. The road will be closed to thru traffic from the Parking Lot 21 entrance driveway adjacent to the Denunzio Pool to Fitzrandolph. A detour is expected to remain in place until Wednesday, May 30.

Utilities will be installed underground as part of a larger project. Sidewalks in the construction area will remain open. Motorists, cyclists and pedestrians are urged to use caution and follow posted detour signs.

If you have questions, call Princeton University’s facilities department at 609-258-8000.

