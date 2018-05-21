Planet Princeton
Police identify Belle Mead teen who died in Hillsborough crash

6 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
A 19-year-old Belle Mead resident died in a crash in Hillsborough early Saturday morning, police said.

Chase Coram was driving a 2015 Toyota Scion FRS heading south on Willow Road about a tenth of a mile south of Kilmer Road just before 6 a.m. on Saturday when he veered off the roadway and struck a tree, police said. He was taken to Robert Wood Johnson Hospital, where he died as a result of injuries from the crash.

Coram was a 2017 graduate of Montgomery High School and attended Monmouth University, where he was a member of the debate team.

The crash is still under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about the incident should contact the Hillsborough Police Department at 908-369-4323.

A second teen died in a separate crash in West Windsor on Sunday morning after leaving the road and crashing into a tree on CR 571. The name of the teen from East Windsor has not been released by police yet.

