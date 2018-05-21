Planet Princeton
Police & Fire

Police: Man grabbed woman’s buttocks in parking lot in downtown Princeton

3 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
Add comment

A woman was walking to work in downtown just before 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 19, when she was groped by a man in the rear parking lot behind the Santander Bank on Nassau Street. The man allegedly grabbed the woman’s buttocks with both hands and her pants partially came down.

The victim described the man as about 20 to 30 years old,  5 feet 3 inches tall, and Hispanic, with a thin build. He was wearing a plain gray hooded sweatshirt, faded black jeans and black
sneakers with white socks.

Police have canvassed the area and are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Detective Holly Arana of the Princeton Police Department at 609-931-2100, ext.1834.

There have been similar incidents in the past in this area. Police said it is unclear whether or not they are related to Saturday’s incident, which remains under investigation. Police advise residents to report suspicious activity as soon as it occurs.

Krystal Knapp

Krystal Knapp is the founding editor of Planet Princeton. She can be reached via email at editor AT planetprinceton.com. Send all letters to the editor and press releases to that email address.

View all posts

Events Calendar

« May 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
Mon 21

Senior Visual Arts Show, presented by the Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Visual Arts

May 21 @ 10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Mon 21

Science on Tap: Visual Perception – The Art of the Brain

May 21 @ 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Mon 21

How to fFip the Red Congressional Districts in New Jersey

May 21 @ 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tue 22

Community: By Donation Yoga Classes

May 22 @ 4:00 pm - 5:30 pm
Tue 22

Let’s Talk Climate and Its Impact on You

May 22 @ 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wed 23

D&R Greenway Poetry/Hike/Picnic Cedar Ridge, Migration Series: May 23

May 23 @ 10:30 am - 12:30 pm
Wed 23

Kids Can Cook: Breakfast 

May 23 @ 3:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Wed 23

Art Exhibit | Music-Inspired Art

May 23 @ 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Wed 23

LifeTies, Inc. Volunteer Program Information Session

May 23 @ 5:30 pm - 6:30 pm
Wed 23

Healthy Sport Drinks and Snacks 

May 23 @ 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thu 24

‘Sculpted’ Exhibition

May 24 @ 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thu 24

Capital City Farmers Market

May 24 @ 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
  • Get 15% off your first order with Vosges Haut-Chocolat

Advertisement

  • Get 15% off your first order with Vosges Haut-Chocolat

Events Calendar

« May 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
Mon 21

Senior Visual Arts Show, presented by the Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Visual Arts

May 21 @ 10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Mon 21

Science on Tap: Visual Perception – The Art of the Brain

May 21 @ 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Mon 21

How to fFip the Red Congressional Districts in New Jersey

May 21 @ 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tue 22

Community: By Donation Yoga Classes

May 22 @ 4:00 pm - 5:30 pm
Tue 22

Let’s Talk Climate and Its Impact on You

May 22 @ 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm
%d bloggers like this: