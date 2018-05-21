Police: Man grabbed woman’s buttocks in parking lot in downtown Princeton

A woman was walking to work in downtown just before 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 19, when she was groped by a man in the rear parking lot behind the Santander Bank on Nassau Street. The man allegedly grabbed the woman’s buttocks with both hands and her pants partially came down.

The victim described the man as about 20 to 30 years old, 5 feet 3 inches tall, and Hispanic, with a thin build. He was wearing a plain gray hooded sweatshirt, faded black jeans and black

sneakers with white socks.

Police have canvassed the area and are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Detective Holly Arana of the Princeton Police Department at 609-931-2100, ext.1834.

There have been similar incidents in the past in this area. Police said it is unclear whether or not they are related to Saturday’s incident, which remains under investigation. Police advise residents to report suspicious activity as soon as it occurs.

