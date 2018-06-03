Bierman dedicated to addressing Princeton’s challenges

I am writing to endorse Adam Bierman for the June 5th Democratic primary for a seat on the Princeton Council. A Princeton native, Adam has acquired a great deal of experience working with local politics. Also, as a member of the PCDO, Princeton Democratic Municipal Committee and working with Princeton Community Television.

After evaluating the other candidates, I decided to vote for Adam Bierman. I urge others in town to do the same. He has pragmatic and honest insights to Princeton’s issues and future. He has an outstanding reputation and is known for his generosity, intelligence and dedication to doing his utmost to address the challenges for Princeton.

Sincerely,

Mary Anne Haas

Founder of the Mary Anne Haas Women’s Symposium and former executive assistant to the

President of International Schools Services

