Bierman dedicated to addressing Princeton’s challenges

2 days ago
I am writing to endorse Adam Bierman for the June 5th Democratic primary for a seat on the Princeton Council. A Princeton native, Adam has acquired a great deal of experience working with local politics. Also, as a member of the PCDO, Princeton Democratic Municipal Committee and working with Princeton  Community Television.

After evaluating the other candidates, I decided to vote for Adam Bierman. I urge others in town to do the same. He has pragmatic and honest insights to Princeton’s issues and future. He has an outstanding reputation and is known for his generosity, intelligence and dedication to doing his utmost to address the challenges for Princeton.

Sincerely,

Mary Anne Haas

Founder of the Mary Anne Haas Women’s Symposium and former executive assistant to the
President of International Schools Services

Events Calendar

« June 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
Tue 05

Central Jersey Choral Society presents Dvorak’s “Requiem”

May 31 @ 7:00 pm - June 16 @ 9:30 pm
Tue 05

Help Strike Out Hunger with the United Way of Greater Mercer

June 5 @ 9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tue 05

Senior Visual Arts Show, presented by the Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Visual Arts

June 5 @ 10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tue 05

Community: By Donation Yoga Classes

June 5 @ 4:00 pm - 5:30 pm
Tue 05

Art After Hours

June 5 @ 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tue 05

Get Started Cycling and Bike Commuting

June 5 @ 6:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Tue 05

LECTURE  |  AN OPERA COMPOSER’S APPROACH TO STORYTELLING

June 5 @ 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tue 05

The Roebling Legacy–presented by historian and author Clifford W. Zink

June 5 @ 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wed 06

Pearls: The Leading Ladies of Jewelry

June 6 @ 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wed 06

LifeTies Volunteer Program Information Session

June 6 @ 5:30 pm - 6:30 pm
Thu 07

Princeton Farmers’ Market

June 7 @ 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thu 07

Come Celebrate our 18th Anniversary!

June 7 @ 10:00 am - June 9 @ 5:30 pm
