Niedergang committed to social justice

2 days ago
To the Editor:

I am writing to support Eve Niedergang for Princeton Council. I first met Eve when our children attended Riverside Elementary School together. I found her to be intelligent and organized, but more importantly, a parent and later PTO co-president who truly cared about all the children in the school. Eve advocated for an equity agenda at Riverside, insuring that all children could participate in all programs regardless of their ability to pay.

I am chair of the board of trustees of Housing Initiatives of Princeton. We work with low-income families and individuals who are homeless or facing imminent homelessness to enable them to transition to permanent housing and sustained self-sufficiency. We offer housing to these families and provide individualized services to enhance their life skills so they can achieve these goals. Ever since I spoke with Eve about this organization, she has been an enthusiastic supporter of HIP. Eve believes strongly that building affordable housing in our community is a moral obligation as well as a legal obligation. Her support of our work reflects this passion.

It is timely that Eve, a person with a long history of commitment to social justice in all areas, is running for council. As we know, Princeton has recently received its mandate for new affordable housing. No doubt this will be a process marked by strongly differing points of view.

I’ve seen Eve in other situations where complex decisions had to be made. She listens carefully to all voices and makes what she thinks is the best choice, no matter how tough. At the Princeton Community Democratic Organization’s endorsement meeting, she stated that “you may not always agree with my decisions, but you will know you’ve been listened to.” (At that meeting, Eve received 77% of the votes cast and won the organization’s endorsement.)

Princeton faces many challenges in the years ahead. Vote for Eve on June 5 to help us meet them.

Sincerely,

Carol Golden

