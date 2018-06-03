Planet Princeton
Opinionator

Pirone Lambros will help keep businesses in downtown Princeton

2 days ago
Community Contributor
Add comment

Letter to the Editor:

I want to share a conversation I recently had with Michelle Pirone Lambros about the biggest problem in our downtown – the consistent exodus of retail stores and their replacement with empty store fronts decorated with “space available” signs.  After listening to Michelle, it is clear she is a successful business person who knows how to solve problems.  From our discussion I came away impressed with her ability to recognize a problem, develop a research process for analyzing the problem, conduct her research, and come up with creative solutions, and make it all look easy.  Michelle has spent considerable time researching possible solutions, including listening to, and getting feedback from, local business owners, property owners and property managers.  With Michelle Pirone Lambros joining the town council, we can expect her to be a major contributor to reversing the prevalence of “space available” signs in our downtown – either by well-thought out analytical solutions or her convincing personality.

Bill Hare

Community Contributor

Submit your photos, news, blog post, news tip, document, request for coverage or letter to the editor to editor @ planetprinceton.com. Please include your contact information. Letters should be between 200 and 750 words. Add events to our community calendar by following the "add event" link on our navigation menu. Thank you for reading and contributing to Planet Princeton.

View all posts

Events Calendar

« June 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
Tue 05

Central Jersey Choral Society presents Dvorak’s “Requiem”

May 31 @ 7:00 pm - June 16 @ 9:30 pm
Tue 05

Help Strike Out Hunger with the United Way of Greater Mercer

June 5 @ 9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tue 05

Senior Visual Arts Show, presented by the Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Visual Arts

June 5 @ 10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tue 05

Community: By Donation Yoga Classes

June 5 @ 4:00 pm - 5:30 pm
Tue 05

Art After Hours

June 5 @ 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tue 05

Get Started Cycling and Bike Commuting

June 5 @ 6:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Tue 05

LECTURE  |  AN OPERA COMPOSER’S APPROACH TO STORYTELLING

June 5 @ 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tue 05

The Roebling Legacy–presented by historian and author Clifford W. Zink

June 5 @ 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wed 06

Pearls: The Leading Ladies of Jewelry

June 6 @ 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wed 06

LifeTies Volunteer Program Information Session

June 6 @ 5:30 pm - 6:30 pm
Thu 07

Princeton Farmers’ Market

June 7 @ 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thu 07

Come Celebrate our 18th Anniversary!

June 7 @ 10:00 am - June 9 @ 5:30 pm
  • Get 15% off your first order with Vosges Haut-Chocolat

Advertisement

  • Get 15% off your first order with Vosges Haut-Chocolat

Events Calendar

« June 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
Tue 05

Central Jersey Choral Society presents Dvorak’s “Requiem”

May 31 @ 7:00 pm - June 16 @ 9:30 pm
Tue 05

Help Strike Out Hunger with the United Way of Greater Mercer

June 5 @ 9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tue 05

Senior Visual Arts Show, presented by the Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Visual Arts

June 5 @ 10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tue 05

Community: By Donation Yoga Classes

June 5 @ 4:00 pm - 5:30 pm
Tue 05

Art After Hours

June 5 @ 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
%d bloggers like this: