Niedergang a team player

To the Editor:

We are delighted to endorse Eve Niedergang’s candidacy for Princeton Council.

We have both known Eve for many years as friend and volunteer colleague. Through our commitment to the Friends of the Princeton Public Library, we have witnessed Eve’s repeated and successful management of the Friends Book Sale. During her 8 years working on and organizing the sale, the income consistently and impressively increased. An important part of the event’s success can be attributed to Eve’s real knack for working with people. She did a fabulous job with the 70+ book sale volunteers, who were loyal, inspired and hard-working under her leadership. Thousands of people attend the book sale and Eve’s feeling for our community and her welcoming nature contributed to the wonderful esprit de corps of the event.

If you don’t already know Eve, we can tell you that she is as bright as can be, thoughtful, caring and organized, Plus, she understands and cares deeply about this town. She is the best kind of team player–we have seen her as an able leader as well as a cooperative and willing “player.”

Eve is a wonderful listener and, when coupled with her extraordinary ability to analyze problems and outline a plan of action, she will quickly become a valued and very productive member of the Council.

We recommend her to you with enthusiasm and without reservation. Please join us in voting for Eve in the June 5th Democratic primary.

Sincerely yours,

Sherri Garber and Pam Wakefield

