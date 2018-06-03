Planet Princeton
Announcements

Memorial service for James Floyd, Sr. to be held on June 23

3 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
Add comment
Jim Floyd

A public memorial service for former Princeton Township mayor James Floyd, Sr. will be held at 11 a.m. on  Saturday, June 23 at the Nassau Presbyterian Church in downtown Princeton.

“It will be a day of remembrance and celebration of a man of courage and a life well lived,” family members said in a written statement. “Everyone will be welcome.”

Floyd,  a community activist who was also the first African-American mayor of Princeton, died Monday. He was 96. Floyd served on numerous boards and led neighborhood organizations up until a few years before his death.

“The family appreciates the overwhelming number of expressions of love and admiration for Jim Floyd and his life of service to all,” said family members in the statement

Krystal Knapp

Krystal Knapp is the founding editor of Planet Princeton. She can be reached via email at editor AT planetprinceton.com. Send all letters to the editor and press releases to that email address.

View all posts

Events Calendar

« June 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
Sun 03

Central Jersey Choral Society presents Dvorak’s “Requiem”

May 31 @ 7:00 pm - June 16 @ 9:30 pm
Sun 03

116th Intercollegiate Rowing Association National Collegiate Rowing Championships

June 3
Sun 03

5th Annual Good Grief 5K Run and Walk for Hope

June 3 @ 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Sun 03

Senior Visual Arts Show, presented by the Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Visual Arts

June 3 @ 10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Sun 03

4th Annual Ralph Copleman Neighborhood Bike Ride

June 3 @ 10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Sun 03

New Jersey International Film Festival

June 3 @ 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Mon 04

Community: By Donation Yoga Classes

June 4 @ 4:00 pm - 5:30 pm
Tue 05

Help Strike Out Hunger with the United Way of Greater Mercer

June 5 @ 9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tue 05

Art After Hours

June 5 @ 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tue 05

Get Started Cycling and Bike Commuting

June 5 @ 6:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Tue 05

LECTURE  |  AN OPERA COMPOSER’S APPROACH TO STORYTELLING

June 5 @ 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tue 05

The Roebling Legacy–presented by historian and author Clifford W. Zink

June 5 @ 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm
  • Get 15% off your first order with Vosges Haut-Chocolat

Advertisement

  • Get 15% off your first order with Vosges Haut-Chocolat

Events Calendar

« June 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
Sun 03

Central Jersey Choral Society presents Dvorak’s “Requiem”

May 31 @ 7:00 pm - June 16 @ 9:30 pm
Sun 03

116th Intercollegiate Rowing Association National Collegiate Rowing Championships

June 3
Sun 03

5th Annual Good Grief 5K Run and Walk for Hope

June 3 @ 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Sun 03

Senior Visual Arts Show, presented by the Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Visual Arts

June 3 @ 10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Sun 03

4th Annual Ralph Copleman Neighborhood Bike Ride

June 3 @ 10:00 am - 11:30 pm
%d bloggers like this: