Memorial service for James Floyd, Sr. to be held on June 23

A public memorial service for former Princeton Township mayor James Floyd, Sr. will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 23 at the Nassau Presbyterian Church in downtown Princeton.

“It will be a day of remembrance and celebration of a man of courage and a life well lived,” family members said in a written statement. “Everyone will be welcome.”

Floyd, a community activist who was also the first African-American mayor of Princeton, died Monday. He was 96. Floyd served on numerous boards and led neighborhood organizations up until a few years before his death.

“The family appreciates the overwhelming number of expressions of love and admiration for Jim Floyd and his life of service to all,” said family members in the statement

