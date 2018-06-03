NJ Transit changes some weekday schedules starting June 4

NJ Transit is making changes to some weekday rail schedules to allow for hardware components to be installed on locomotives and cab cars. Beginning on Monday, June 4, some trains will be temporarily discontinued or have origin or destination changes This will affect customers along the Northeast Corridor, North Jersey Coast Line, Morris & Essex Lines, and Pascack Valley Line. Other trains throughout the system will have schedule or station stop adjustments. These schedule adjustments are temporary and will be restored in early 2019. The following trains will be temporarily discontinued or have a change in origin:

Northeast Corridor

INBOUND

Train 5822, the 7:05 a.m. departure from New Brunswick to Newark Penn, will be discontinued. An earlier train departs at 6:59 a.m. but has limited additional capacity. A later option departs at 7:10 a.m.

OUTBOUND

Train 3811, the 4:51 a.m. departure from Penn Station in New York to Trenton, will be discontinued. The earlier option departs at 4:17 a.m. The later option departs at 5:07 a.m.

Train 5869, the 6:03 p.m. departure from Newark Penn to Trenton, will be discontinued. The earlier option departs at 5:56 p.m. but has limited additional capacity. The later option departs at 6:11 p.m.

North Jersey Coast Line

INBOUND

Customers can take alternate service to Secaucus and transfer to service to Hoboken at no extra charge.

Train 2300, the 4:49 a.m. departure from Bay Head to Hoboken, will be discontinued. There is

no earlier option between Bay Head and Long Branch. A train departs Long Branch at 4:58 a.m.

A train departs Bay Head at 4:57 a.m.

Train 2602, the 6:05 a.m. departure from Long Branch to Hoboken, will be discontinued. An earlier option departs at 6:01 a.m. A later option departs at 6:19 a.m.

Train 2312, the 2:05 p.m. departure from Bay Head to Hoboken, will be discontinued. An earlier option departs at 1:10 p.m. A later option departs at 3:05 p.m.

Train 3274, the 6:55 p.m. departure from Long Branch to Penn Station in New York, will be discontinued. An earlier train option departs at 6:33 p.m. A later option departs at 7:20 p.m.

OUTBOUND

Customers can take alternate service to Secaucus and transfer to service to Long Branch/Bay Head at no extra charge

Train 2303, the 2:12 p.m. departure from Hoboken to Bay Head, will be discontinued. An earlier train departs at 2:02 p.m. from Newark Penn Station. A later train option departs from Newark Penn Station at 3:05 p.m.

Train 2607, the 4:55 p.m. departure from Hoboken to Long Branch, will be discontinued. An earlier option departs at 4:54 p.m. from Newark Penn Station. A later option departs at 5:25 p.m. from Newark Penn Station.

Train 2313, the 6:21 p.m. departure from Hoboken to Bay Head, will be discontinued. An earlier option departs at 6:22 p.m. from Newark Penn Station. A later option departs at 6:47 p.m. from Newark Penn Station.

The following trains will be restored to and from Penn Station in New York and will no longer operate to and from Hoboken. The trains were diverted to Hoboken in January as part of Amtrak track work at Penn Station in New York:

Train 3318 will depart Bay Head at 5:40 a.m. and arrive at Penn Station in New York at 7:42 a.m.

Train 3269 will depart Penn Station in New York at 5:45 p.m. and arrive in Long Branch at 7:24 p.m.

