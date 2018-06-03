Planet Princeton
Michelle Pirone Lambros strikes the right balance 

2 days ago
Community Contributor
“Preserving our past…..shaping our future” is Michelle’s mantra and I believe she will deliver on both fronts.

Michelle has a family history with Princeton dating back 100 years and this gives her a unique perspective on what Princeton was, is and what it means to embrace the future. The fact that Michelle lived overseas for a number of years, has returned to Princeton and wants to contribute to the challenges our town is facing is refreshing to me. Also, Michelle has built and managed businesses over the years and I think she can bring a new real life and business perspective to Princeton council. Princeton needs new ideas and someone who is willing to work full time for our town. A candidate that is not occupying any other line of work is a gift to our town.

Finally, I endorse Michelle because she is willing to tackle our ever increasing property tax issue, the cumbersome business red tape and the ever changing landscape of our town and is willing to meet with as many Princetonians as possible to discuss their issues.
Joe Cauchi

Community Contributor

Events Calendar

« June 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
Tue 05

Central Jersey Choral Society presents Dvorak’s “Requiem”

May 31 @ 7:00 pm - June 16 @ 9:30 pm
Tue 05

Help Strike Out Hunger with the United Way of Greater Mercer

June 5 @ 9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tue 05

Senior Visual Arts Show, presented by the Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Visual Arts

June 5 @ 10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tue 05

Community: By Donation Yoga Classes

June 5 @ 4:00 pm - 5:30 pm
Tue 05

Art After Hours

June 5 @ 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tue 05

Get Started Cycling and Bike Commuting

June 5 @ 6:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Tue 05

LECTURE  |  AN OPERA COMPOSER’S APPROACH TO STORYTELLING

June 5 @ 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tue 05

The Roebling Legacy–presented by historian and author Clifford W. Zink

June 5 @ 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wed 06

Pearls: The Leading Ladies of Jewelry

June 6 @ 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wed 06

LifeTies Volunteer Program Information Session

June 6 @ 5:30 pm - 6:30 pm
Thu 07

Princeton Farmers’ Market

June 7 @ 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thu 07

Come Celebrate our 18th Anniversary!

June 7 @ 10:00 am - June 9 @ 5:30 pm
