Niedergang a hard worker

To the Editor:

We are writing to express our strong support for Eve Niedergang for Council. We have known Eve for a number of years as a frequent volunteer with local Democratic campaigns. Over the last couple of years, we have gotten to know her through her mentorship of a young Princeton High School student. We are the co-founders of Committed and Faithful Princetonians, a group that provides support for young men and women to help them achieve academic, social and personal goals. The young woman Eve is mentoring is part of this group. We know how crucial the involvement of adult volunteers is for the success of our students.

Eve has told us how important equal access to higher education is to her. Eve’s mentoring of a student who will be the first in her family to go to college illustrates how Eve puts her ideals into action. Her commitment to social justice permeates her actions and Eve will bring this attitude to her work on Princeton Council as well. She is also smart, thoughtful and a hard worker. She is not afraid to reach out to people, solicit their opinions, and integrate those ideas into her approach to an issue.

For all these reasons and more, we will be voting for Eve in the Democratic Primary on June 5th. We will all be the better for it.

Fern and Larry Spruill

