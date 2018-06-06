Planet Princeton
Higher EdPeople

Retired Dinky train conductor named honorary member of the Princeton University Class of 2018

8 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
Add comment
Tom Sparich. Photo: Jessica Li, The Tab.

Tom Sparich, the Dinky train conductor who was a friendly and familiar face to the thousands of passengers who rode the shuttle between Princeton Junction and Princeton for many years, was honored for his service to Princeton University students, area residents and visitors this week at the school’s annual Class Day ceremony.

Sparich, who lives in Langhorne, Pa. retired eight months ago after 31 years working for NJ Transit and 17 years as a Dinky conductor. Student cheered as he was named an honorary member of the Princeton University Class of 2018 and was presented with a class jacket.

Students pose with Tom Sparich at Class Day.

Other honorary class members included: Barbara Baldwin, who works for the TigerTransit campus shuttle; Class Day speaker U.S. Sen. Cory Booker; Eddie Glaude, the chair of the Princeton University Department of African American Studies; Carol Klein of the student publication Business Today; Mollie Marcoux Samaan, a member of the Class of 1991 and the Princeton University Director of Athletics; and, in memory, Uwe Reinhardt, the former Princeton University James Madison Professor of Political Economy. Reinhardt died in November.

Krystal Knapp

Krystal Knapp is the founding editor of Planet Princeton. She can be reached via email at editor AT planetprinceton.com. Send all letters to the editor and press releases to that email address.

View all posts

Events Calendar

« June 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
Thu 07

Central Jersey Choral Society presents Dvorak’s “Requiem”

May 31 @ 7:00 pm - June 16 @ 9:30 pm
Thu 07

Princeton Farmers’ Market

June 7 @ 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thu 07

Come Celebrate our 18th Anniversary!

June 7 @ 10:00 am - June 9 @ 5:30 pm
Thu 07

Come Celebrate our 18th Anniversary!

June 7 @ 10:00 am - June 9 @ 5:30 pm
Thu 07

Capital City Farmers Market

June 7 @ 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thu 07

Community: By Donation Yoga Classes

June 7 @ 4:00 pm - 5:30 pm
Thu 07

Sing-A-Long with Sculpture

June 7 @ 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thu 07

Welcome to the Graporium: An exhibit from Hunter and Montano Opening Reception

June 7 @ 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thu 07

Library Live at Labyrinth

June 7 @ 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Thu 07

Paint It Forward at Pinot’s Palette

June 7 @ 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thu 07

Princeton Festival Preview

June 7 @ 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thu 07

Arts Council of Princeton Announces Annual Members Meeting to be held in June: We invite all members to join us and vote on the slate of 2018 Board candidates

June 7 @ 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
  • Get 15% off your first order with Vosges Haut-Chocolat

Advertisement

  • Get 15% off your first order with Vosges Haut-Chocolat

Events Calendar

« June 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
Thu 07

Central Jersey Choral Society presents Dvorak’s “Requiem”

May 31 @ 7:00 pm - June 16 @ 9:30 pm
Thu 07

Princeton Farmers’ Market

June 7 @ 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thu 07

Come Celebrate our 18th Anniversary!

June 7 @ 10:00 am - June 9 @ 5:30 pm
Thu 07

Come Celebrate our 18th Anniversary!

June 7 @ 10:00 am - June 9 @ 5:30 pm
Thu 07

Capital City Farmers Market

June 7 @ 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
%d bloggers like this: