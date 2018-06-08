Planet Princeton
Traffic & Transit

Alexander Street bridge area to be closed Friday night through Sunday

10 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
Alexander Street near the border of Princeton and West Windsor will to be closed to through traffic starting at 7 p.m. tonight, June 8, through 7 p.m. Sunday, June 10.

The road will be closed because the New Jersey Department of Transportation will be making repairs to the historic bridge. Local restaurants and stores on the Princeton side of the canal will be open and accessible via Mercer Road or University Place.  No traffic will be permitted past Basin Street in Princeton for vehicles heading to West Windsor.

Use Quaker Road, Provinceline Road, Washington Road or S. Harrison Streets as alternate routes into West Windsor.

Krystal Knapp

Krystal Knapp is the founding editor of Planet Princeton. She can be reached via email at editor AT planetprinceton.com. Send all letters to the editor and press releases to that email address.

