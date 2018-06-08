Planet Princeton
New Princeton parklet is complete

3 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
The installation of the new Princeton parklet on two parking spaces in front of Small World Coffee on Witherspoon Street is complete. The public is invited to an opening celebration at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 9.

Designed and built by Princeton architect Joseph Hobart Weiss, the parklet is the same structure that was used for the 2017 installation. New features include a green roof that will be used to illustrate the importance of water, soil, and plants in the urban environment.

The first parklet was installed in front of Small World Coffee in 2015.

“This year’s parklet will be about relaxing with friends, unplugging for a brief time, and just enjoying the design of the structure,” said Maria Evans, Arts Council of Princeton’s artistic director and curator of the project. “Jessica Durrie, owner of Small World Coffee, is such a great host for the parklet. She and her amazing team make sure the parklet stays clean and well kept for the public. I’m certain this will be another great year for this beloved public art project.”

Sponsors include Princeton University, Small World Coffee, Palmer Square and the Nassau Inn, the Watershed Institute, and the Davidge Design Studio.

Krystal Knapp

Krystal Knapp is the founding editor of Planet Princeton. She can be reached via email at editor AT planetprinceton.com. Send all letters to the editor and press releases to that email address.

