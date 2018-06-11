Death, fire under investigation in Hamilton

A woman was found dead at the scene of an apartment fire early Saturday morning in Hamilton, law enforcement officials said.

At about 3 a.m. on Sunday, Hamilton police responded to a fire at an apartment complex on the 200 block of Reeves Avenue. Fire fighters and other emergency personnel arrived on scene and located a white female, who was removed from the building. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has been identified as Caitlin Clark, 33, a resident of the apartment complex. The cause and manner of Clark’s death are pending an autopsy by the Middlesex County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Emergency services noted that the victim’s injuries may not have been a result of the fire. The Mercer County Homicide Task Force responded to the scene along with members of the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Arson Unit.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is

asked to call MCHTF Detective Janaye Jones at (609) 989-6406. Information can also

be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.

Like this: Like Loading...