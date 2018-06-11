Planet Princeton
Death, fire under investigation in Hamilton

7 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
A woman was found dead at the scene of an apartment fire early Saturday morning in Hamilton, law enforcement officials said.

At about 3 a.m. on Sunday, Hamilton police responded to a fire at an apartment complex on the 200 block of Reeves Avenue. Fire fighters and other emergency personnel arrived on scene and located a white female, who was removed from the building. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has been identified as Caitlin Clark, 33, a resident of the apartment complex. The cause and manner of Clark’s death are pending an autopsy by the Middlesex County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Emergency services noted that the victim’s injuries may not have been a result of the fire. The Mercer County Homicide Task Force responded to the scene along with members of the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Arson Unit.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is
asked to call MCHTF Detective Janaye Jones at (609) 989-6406. Information can also
be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.

Events Calendar

« June 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
Mon 11

Central Jersey Choral Society presents Dvorak’s “Requiem”

May 31 @ 7:00 pm - June 16 @ 9:30 pm
Mon 11

Princeton Recycling Pickup

June 11
Tue 12

LifeTies Volunteer Program Information Session

June 12 @ 12:30 pm - 1:30 pm
Tue 12

Community: By Donation Yoga Classes

June 12 @ 4:00 pm - 5:30 pm
Tue 12

Lecture | Madama Butterfly Goes to Paris; Isabella Stewart Gardner Goes to Japan

June 12 @ 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wed 13

Poetry and Nature, Reading, Trail Walk, at Sourland Ecosystem Preserve with D&R Greenway

June 13 @ 10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Wed 13

NYT Journalist John Leland Discusses His Latest Book

June 13 @ 11:00 am - 1:30 pm
Wed 13

Gluten Free Eating Basics Workshop

June 13 @ 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thu 14

Princeton Farmers’ Market

June 14 @ 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thu 14

Capital City Farmers Market

June 14 @ 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thu 14

Flag Day Ceremony

June 14 @ 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thu 14

Improving Community and Family Engagement Through Resource-Based Partnerships

June 14 @ 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm
