Planet Princeton
NJ State House

NJ Governor signs sports betting legislation

7 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
Add comment

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed a bill today allowing sports betting at New Jersey casinos and racetracks for certain professional sports, collegiate sports and athletic events.

“Today, we’re finally making the dream of legalized sports betting a reality for New Jersey,” Murphy said. “I’m thrilled to sign Assembly Bill 4111 because it means that our casinos in Atlantic City and our racetracks throughout our state can attract new business and new fans, boosting their own long-term financial prospects. This is the right move for New Jersey and it will strengthen our economy.”

Under the legislation, a licensed casino or racetrack can accept wagers at a sports wagering lounge, and can, with permission from the state, operate a sports pool at a temporary facility during the construction of a sports wagering lounge. Licensed casinos and racetracks will also be allowed to operate an online sports pool beginning 30 days after the effective date of the bill.

People placing wagers must be at least 21 years of age. The bill also provides that athletes, coaches, referees, and other people with potential influence or access to non-public information regarding sporting events are prohibited from placing bets on sporting events overseen by the league in which they participate. Wagers cannot be placed on high school sporting events or collegiate athletic events taking place in New Jersey or involving New Jersey teams.

The bill authorizes the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement and the New Jersey Racing Commission to issue emergency regulations for a period of up to 270 days to govern sports betting. The regulations allow for already-licensed casinos and racetracks to apply for a  waiver that will enable them to offer sports betting.

The estimated tax revenues that will be generated from sports betting are projected to be about $13 million the first full year of operation, according to the Murphy administration.

On Wednesday June 13th, the New Jersey Racing Commission will hold a meeting to review regulations related to the establishment of sports betting at New Jersey racetracks. After the racing commission adopts regulations, the governor will ratify the commission’s decision and licensed racetracks will then be able to apply for a temporary waiver to begin offering sports betting.

Several sports organizations, including the NCAA, opposed legalizing sports gambling in the state, arguing that wagering has the potential to undermine the integrity of sports contests.

Krystal Knapp

Krystal Knapp is the founding editor of Planet Princeton. She can be reached via email at editor AT planetprinceton.com. Send all letters to the editor and press releases to that email address.

View all posts

Events Calendar

« June 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
Mon 11

Central Jersey Choral Society presents Dvorak’s “Requiem”

May 31 @ 7:00 pm - June 16 @ 9:30 pm
Mon 11

Princeton Recycling Pickup

June 11
Tue 12

LifeTies Volunteer Program Information Session

June 12 @ 12:30 pm - 1:30 pm
Tue 12

Community: By Donation Yoga Classes

June 12 @ 4:00 pm - 5:30 pm
Tue 12

Lecture | Madama Butterfly Goes to Paris; Isabella Stewart Gardner Goes to Japan

June 12 @ 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wed 13

Poetry and Nature, Reading, Trail Walk, at Sourland Ecosystem Preserve with D&R Greenway

June 13 @ 10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Wed 13

NYT Journalist John Leland Discusses His Latest Book

June 13 @ 11:00 am - 1:30 pm
Wed 13

Gluten Free Eating Basics Workshop

June 13 @ 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thu 14

Princeton Farmers’ Market

June 14 @ 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thu 14

Capital City Farmers Market

June 14 @ 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thu 14

Flag Day Ceremony

June 14 @ 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thu 14

Improving Community and Family Engagement Through Resource-Based Partnerships

June 14 @ 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm
  • Get 15% off your first order with Vosges Haut-Chocolat

Advertisement

  • Get 15% off your first order with Vosges Haut-Chocolat

Events Calendar

« June 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
Mon 11

Central Jersey Choral Society presents Dvorak’s “Requiem”

May 31 @ 7:00 pm - June 16 @ 9:30 pm
Mon 11

Princeton Recycling Pickup

June 11
Tue 12

LifeTies Volunteer Program Information Session

June 12 @ 12:30 pm - 1:30 pm
Tue 12

Community: By Donation Yoga Classes

June 12 @ 4:00 pm - 5:30 pm
Tue 12

Lecture | Madama Butterfly Goes to Paris; Isabella Stewart Gardner Goes to Japan

June 12 @ 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm
%d bloggers like this: