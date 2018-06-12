Planet Princeton
Elections

Princeton prosecutor becomes Trenton’s first openly gay mayor

17 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
Add comment
Reed Gusciora, pictured with Princeton resident Jim Healy (l) celebrates his Trenton mayoral win on Tuesday night at South Rio. Photo: Virginia Kerr. 

Reed Gusciora, the prosecutor for the municipality of Princeton, won the runoff election Tuesday to become the next mayor of Trenton.

Gusciora, who is also a New Jersey Assemblyman, represented Princeton before the municipality was moved to another voting district. He then moved to Trenton to remain an assemblyman in the former district. Gusciora, who is openly gay, sponsored legislation to legalize gay marriage in New Jersey, and has supported legalizing marijuana.

He defeated Paul Perez on Tuesday by 355 votes. Perez was the top vote-getter in the first round of Trenton’s nonpartisan elections last month.

Just over 21 percent of Trenton’s registered voters turned out for the election on Tuesday. Gusciora received 4,500 votes and Perez received 4,135 votes.

In 2003, Gusciora ran for mayor of Princeton in a bitter primary race that divided Democrats. He lost to Joe O’Neill.

Many of Gusciora’s Princeton supporters donated to his campaign to become the mayor of Trenton, and a fundraiser was held for him at a Princeton home a few weeks before the election. Several Princeton supporters headed to South Rio in Trenton on Tuesday night to celebrate Gusciora’s win.

Krystal Knapp

Krystal Knapp is the founding editor of Planet Princeton. She can be reached via email at editor AT planetprinceton.com. Send all letters to the editor and press releases to that email address.

View all posts

Events Calendar

« June 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
Wed 13

Central Jersey Choral Society presents Dvorak’s “Requiem”

May 31 @ 7:00 pm - June 16 @ 9:30 pm
Wed 13

Environmental Art, Music Exhibition, Oratorio @ D&R Greenway thru 6/25; Oratorio July 28

June 13 @ 9:00 am - June 25 @ 5:00 pm
Wed 13

Community: By Donation Yoga Classes

June 13 @ 4:00 pm - 5:30 pm
Wed 13

Gluten Free Eating Basics Workshop

June 13 @ 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thu 14

Princeton Farmers’ Market

June 14 @ 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thu 14

Capital City Farmers Market

June 14 @ 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thu 14

Flag Day Ceremony

June 14 @ 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thu 14

Improving Community and Family Engagement Through Resource-Based Partnerships

June 14 @ 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Thu 14

Lecture | Madama Butterfly: Beauty in Betrayal

June 14 @ 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thu 14

Cirque Italia

June 14 @ 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Fri 15

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory Public Tour

June 15 @ 10:00 am - 11:00 am
Fri 15

Sips and Sounds at Terhune Orchards

June 15 @ 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
  • Get 15% off your first order with Vosges Haut-Chocolat

Advertisement

  • Get 15% off your first order with Vosges Haut-Chocolat

Events Calendar

« June 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
Wed 13

Central Jersey Choral Society presents Dvorak’s “Requiem”

May 31 @ 7:00 pm - June 16 @ 9:30 pm
Wed 13

Environmental Art, Music Exhibition, Oratorio @ D&R Greenway thru 6/25; Oratorio July 28

June 13 @ 9:00 am - June 25 @ 5:00 pm
Wed 13

Community: By Donation Yoga Classes

June 13 @ 4:00 pm - 5:30 pm
Wed 13

Gluten Free Eating Basics Workshop

June 13 @ 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thu 14

Princeton Farmers’ Market

June 14 @ 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
%d bloggers like this: