Princeton prosecutor becomes Trenton’s first openly gay mayor

Reed Gusciora, the prosecutor for the municipality of Princeton, won the runoff election Tuesday to become the next mayor of Trenton.

Gusciora, who is also a New Jersey Assemblyman, represented Princeton before the municipality was moved to another voting district. He then moved to Trenton to remain an assemblyman in the former district. Gusciora, who is openly gay, sponsored legislation to legalize gay marriage in New Jersey, and has supported legalizing marijuana.

He defeated Paul Perez on Tuesday by 355 votes. Perez was the top vote-getter in the first round of Trenton’s nonpartisan elections last month.

Just over 21 percent of Trenton’s registered voters turned out for the election on Tuesday. Gusciora received 4,500 votes and Perez received 4,135 votes.

In 2003, Gusciora ran for mayor of Princeton in a bitter primary race that divided Democrats. He lost to Joe O’Neill.

Many of Gusciora’s Princeton supporters donated to his campaign to become the mayor of Trenton, and a fundraiser was held for him at a Princeton home a few weeks before the election. Several Princeton supporters headed to South Rio in Trenton on Tuesday night to celebrate Gusciora’s win.

