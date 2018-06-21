Planet Princeton
Higher Ed

Researchers at Princeton and NOAA Lab awarded $40 million to fund new institute

14 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
Add comment

Researchers at Princeton University and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s  Geophysical Fluid Dynamics Laboratory have been awarded up to $40 million over five years to fund a new cooperative institute that focuses on Earth system research.

The Cooperative Institute for Modeling the Earth System’s mission is to understand and predict the Earth’s climate system across time scales from days to decades, with a focus on extreme weather and problems such as drought and air quality.

The new institute will continue a collaboration that was begun under the Cooperative Institute for Climate Science, which was founded with funding from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration 15 years ago. The Geophysical Fluid Dynamics Laboratory is located  in Plainsboro.

“Through this collaboration, the university contributes academic expertise that advances the study of a broad Earth system model that incorporates biogeochemistry to improve our understanding of the Earth and its future,” said Jorge Sarmiento, a professor of geoscience and geological engineering at Princeton University.

Sarmiento will be the director of the new institute. Gabriel Vecchi, professor of geosciences and the Princeton Environmental Institute, will be the deputy director. Sonya Legg, senior research oceanographer in atmospheric and oceanic sciences, will serve as the associate director.

The institute combines the Geophysical Fluid Dynamics Laboratory’s expertise in climate modeling, which involves the use of computer models to predict climate change, with Princeton’s scientists and engineers, as well as public policy experts who shape national and international responses to Earth system change.

Research will involve graduate students and postdoctoral researchers at both institutions, providing opportunities to train the next generation of leaders in Earth system sciences through the graduate and postdoctoral programs in Princeton’s Program in Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences. The institute will also broaden the participation of underrepresented groups in Earth system science through summer internships, visiting faculty exchange fellowships and research collaborations with a diverse range of institutions.

The joint institute will be one of 16 cooperative institutes the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration supports to conduct research and provide educational programming to students and postdoctoral associates in oceanic and atmospheric science.

Krystal Knapp

Krystal Knapp is the founding editor of Planet Princeton. She can be reached via email at editor AT planetprinceton.com. Send all letters to the editor and press releases to that email address.

View all posts

Events Calendar

« June 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
Fri 22

Environmental Art, Music Exhibition, Oratorio @ D&R Greenway thru 6/25; Oratorio July 28

June 13 @ 9:00 am - June 25 @ 5:00 pm
Fri 22

Phillips’ Mill 26th annual Photographic Exhibition

June 20 @ 1:00 pm - June 24 @ 5:00 pm
Fri 22

Sips and Sounds at Terhune Orchards

June 22 @ 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Fri 22

Won’t You Be My Neighbor? Opening Night Fundraiser

June 22 @ 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Fri 22

Broadway Boot Camp

June 22 @ 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Fri 22

The Princeton Festival presents “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum”

June 22 @ 8:00 pm - 10:15 pm
Fri 22

Princeton Summer Theater Presents ‘Tick, Tick…Boom’

June 22 @ 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Sat 23

Free summer nature programs for kids at the Tulpehaking Nature Center

June 23 @ 10:00 am - 1:00 pm
Sat 23

Vintage Baseball Game

June 23 @ 11:00 am - 1:00 pm
Sat 23

Princeton Photo Workshop: Philadelphia’s Italian Market

June 23 @ 1:00 pm - 3:30 pm
Sat 23

Arts Council of Princeton Invites Public to Artist Talk with Diana Weymar

June 23 @ 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Sat 23

Introduction to Insight Meditation

June 23 @ 1:30 pm - 3:30 pm
  • Get 15% off your first order with Vosges Haut-Chocolat

Advertisement

  • Get 15% off your first order with Vosges Haut-Chocolat

Events Calendar

« June 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
Fri 22

Environmental Art, Music Exhibition, Oratorio @ D&R Greenway thru 6/25; Oratorio July 28

June 13 @ 9:00 am - June 25 @ 5:00 pm
Fri 22

Phillips’ Mill 26th annual Photographic Exhibition

June 20 @ 1:00 pm - June 24 @ 5:00 pm
Fri 22

Sips and Sounds at Terhune Orchards

June 22 @ 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Fri 22

Won’t You Be My Neighbor? Opening Night Fundraiser

June 22 @ 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Fri 22

Broadway Boot Camp

June 22 @ 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm
%d bloggers like this: