Planet Princeton
Police & Fire

Fire rips through roofs of townhomes on Sergeant Street in Princeton

4 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
Add comment

A fire severely damaged at least four townhouses on Sergeant Street in Princeton early Saturday morning, eyewitnesses say. The three-alarm fire broke out at 27 Sergeant Street at about 5 a.m. No one was injured.

Markham Square, designed by architect J. Robert Hillier, contains eight townhouses. It was the site of another fire about two decades ago.

We will update this story with more information as it becomes available. 

Krystal Knapp

Krystal Knapp is the founding editor of Planet Princeton. She can be reached via email at editor AT planetprinceton.com. Send all letters to the editor and press releases to that email address.

View all posts

Events Calendar

« June 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
Sat 30

Princeton High Schools – That 70’s Reunion – Reunited and it Feels so Good!

June 29 - June 30
Sat 30

Free summer nature programs for kids at the Tulpehaking Nature Center

June 30 @ 10:00 am - 1:00 pm
Sat 30

Princeton Summer Theater Presents ‘Tick, Tick…Boom’

June 30 @ 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Sat 30

Princeton Festival Baroque Chorus & Orchestra

June 30 @ 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Sat 30

The Princeton Festival presents “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum”

June 30 @ 8:00 pm - 10:15 pm
  • Get 15% off your first order with Vosges Haut-Chocolat

Advertisement

  • Get 15% off your first order with Vosges Haut-Chocolat

Events Calendar

« June 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
Sat 30

Princeton High Schools – That 70’s Reunion – Reunited and it Feels so Good!

June 29 - June 30
Sat 30

Free summer nature programs for kids at the Tulpehaking Nature Center

June 30 @ 10:00 am - 1:00 pm
Sat 30

Princeton Summer Theater Presents ‘Tick, Tick…Boom’

June 30 @ 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Sat 30

Princeton Festival Baroque Chorus & Orchestra

June 30 @ 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Sat 30

The Princeton Festival presents “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum”

June 30 @ 8:00 pm - 10:15 pm
%d bloggers like this: