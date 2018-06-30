Fire rips through roofs of townhomes on Sergeant Street in Princeton

A fire severely damaged at least four townhouses on Sergeant Street in Princeton early Saturday morning, eyewitnesses say. The three-alarm fire broke out at 27 Sergeant Street at about 5 a.m. No one was injured.

Markham Square, designed by architect J. Robert Hillier, contains eight townhouses. It was the site of another fire about two decades ago.

We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

Fireman on scene says flames were through the roof when they arrived but no one injured. pic.twitter.com/iQKfhr63ze — Howard Engelhart (@howardengelhart) June 30, 2018

