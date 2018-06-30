Planet Princeton
Photos

Photos: Hundreds rally in Princeton for Families Belong Together march

6 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
Add comment

Several hundred people poured into Hinds Plaza in downtown Princeton for a noon rally to protest President Trump’s immigration policy and the separation of families at the border. Similar rallies were held across the country. The Princeton rally was one of the largest gatherings in New Jersey.

Several hundred people gathered to hear speeches and music at the Families Belong Together rally in Princeton.
No hate, no fear. Immigrants are welcome here.
Melt ICE.
Stop separating families. I don’t know how to explain to you that you should care abut other people.
Children need parents, not lawyers.
Yo, Evangelicals, I mentioned you to Jesus the other day and he said “Who?”
Imagine your kids being taken away.
Zero tolerance equals big money for prisons.
Hinds Plaza as viewed from the second floor of the Princeton Public Library on Saturday at noon.
Families belong together, not in detention.
Have we forgotten already Japanese internment?
Deport Trump
Do justice, love mercy, march proudly.

Krystal Knapp

Krystal Knapp is the founding editor of Planet Princeton. She can be reached via email at editor AT planetprinceton.com. Send all letters to the editor and press releases to that email address.

View all posts

Events Calendar

« June 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
Sat 30

Princeton High Schools – That 70’s Reunion – Reunited and it Feels so Good!

June 29 - June 30
Sat 30

The Princeton Festival presents “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum”

June 30 @ 8:00 pm - 10:15 pm
Sat 30

Princeton Summer Theater Presents ‘Tick, Tick…Boom’

June 30 @ 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
  • Get 15% off your first order with Vosges Haut-Chocolat

Advertisement

  • Get 15% off your first order with Vosges Haut-Chocolat

Events Calendar

« June 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
Sat 30

Princeton High Schools – That 70’s Reunion – Reunited and it Feels so Good!

June 29 - June 30
Sat 30

The Princeton Festival presents “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum”

June 30 @ 8:00 pm - 10:15 pm
Sat 30

Princeton Summer Theater Presents ‘Tick, Tick…Boom’

June 30 @ 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
%d bloggers like this: