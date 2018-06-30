Photos: Hundreds rally in Princeton for Families Belong Together march

Several hundred people poured into Hinds Plaza in downtown Princeton for a noon rally to protest President Trump’s immigration policy and the separation of families at the border. Similar rallies were held across the country. The Princeton rally was one of the largest gatherings in New Jersey.
