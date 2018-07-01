Planet Princeton
Pets

SAVE Pet of the Week: Meet George

14 hours ago
Heather Achenbach
Say hello to George. He is four years old, with an engaging personality.  He is active and very affectionate. He loves cuddles and going for walks.  George is good with other dogs and kids, too.  He would love a family to call his own. Give SAVE a call for more information (609-309-5214) or stop by to meet George and our other dogs and cats up for adoption.  We love visitors.

Heather Achenbach

Heather Achenbach is the executive director of SAVE. A life-long animal lover, volunteer and foster for a local NJ rescue, she has adopted a cat and dog from SAVE and is dedicated to the cause of animal welfare.

