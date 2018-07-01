SAVE Pet of the Week: Meet George

Say hello to George. He is four years old, with an engaging personality. He is active and very affectionate. He loves cuddles and going for walks. George is good with other dogs and kids, too. He would love a family to call his own. Give SAVE a call for more information (609-309-5214) or stop by to meet George and our other dogs and cats up for adoption. We love visitors.
Join Our Orbit
Events Calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
Mon 02
Trenton Circus Squad Summer Service Project for Teens
July 2 @ 9:00 am - July 13 @ 3:00 pm
Mon 02
Pastels en Plein Air at Morven with Steve Smith
July 2 @ 9:30 am - 12:30 pm
Mon 02
Prayer for Separated Immigrant Families
July 2 @ 11:30 am - 12:00 pm
Mon 02
Community: By Donation Yoga Classes
July 2 @ 4:00 pm - 5:30 pm
Mon 02
The Zorá String Quartet in Concert
July 2 @ 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Wed 04
Wed 04
Morven Museum & Garden’s Free Fourth of July Jubilee
July 4 @ 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Thu 05
Plein Air Painting Capture the Moment
July 5 @ 9:30 am - 12:00 pm
Thu 05
Princeton Farmers’ Market
July 5 @ 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thu 05
Capital City Farmers Market
July 5 @ 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thu 05
Free Open Studio: Plein Air Painting at Morven
July 5 @ 12:30 pm - 3:30 pm
Thu 05
Arts Council of Princeton Summer Concert Series
July 5 @ 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Recent Comments
- Joe on Murphy administration will tighten restrictions on permits to carry handguns in NJ
- Joe on Murphy administration will tighten restrictions on permits to carry handguns in NJ
- Keith Moulton on Complaint filed with civil rights commission alleges that suspensions disproportionately affect students of color and special needs in Princeton
- Cooper11 on Murphy administration will tighten restrictions on permits to carry handguns in NJ
- John Von Neumann on Murphy administration will tighten restrictions on permits to carry handguns in NJ
- Vicktoria Tallmadge on Jane consignment shop in Princeton to close in early February