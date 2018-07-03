Planet Princeton
Princeton school board to consider creating two separate ballot questions or postponing some construction projects

7 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
The school board for the Princeton Public Schools will hold a special meeting at 7 p.m. next Tuesday, July 10 at the Valley Road administration building to decide whether to ask voters to approve a $129 million bond referendum broken down into two separate questions, or to postpone some construction projects for a few years.

Superintendent of Schools Steve Cochrane sent a letter out to staff and families today informing them of the special meeting to discuss the scope and timing of the facilities referendum.

“There is no question that as a district we have a need to expand capacity K-12, to address security in all our buildings, to improve HVAC and electrical efficiencies district-wide, and to make some athletic improvements,” Cochrane wrote. “The question we are weighing is whether the tax impact of addressing all of those needs at the same time is one the community is ready to shoulder – particularly in light of the recent decision at the federal level, which will limit the ability of residents to deduct state and local taxes.”

At the July 10 meeting, the board will consider dividing the referendum into two questions or into two separate referenda. One would be voted on this fall and another would be considered by the community in two or three years.  “As always, we welcome your input,” Cochrane wrote.

The meeting is open to the public and Residents can also send comments to referendum@princetonk12.org.

“Princeton is a town that has always supported quality education for its children,” Cochrane wrote. “We are committed to a facilities referendum that honors that support, addresses our needs, and does so as cost-effectively as possible.”

Krystal Knapp is the founding editor of Planet Princeton.

