Flash flood warning in effect until 9:45 p.m. (updated)

A flash flood warning is in effect for Mercer County, Somerset County, and northwestern Middlesex County until 9:45 p.m. Tuesday night. A flash flood warning means that flooding is imminent.

In Lawrence, Darrah Lane is closed between Glenn Avenue and Route 1. Allen Lane is also closed between Glenn Avenue and Route 1. Avoid the area until further notice. Police in West Windsor report that power lines and trees are down all over town. Police are asking residents to stay home until the storm is over.

If a road is flooded, don’t try to drive through the water. Turn around instead.

The fireworks in Hamilton have been postponed until July 4. The fireworks in South Brunswick have also been canceled and rescheduled for Friday, July 6.

We will update this post with more information as it becomes available.

