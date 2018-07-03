Planet Princeton
Weather

Flash flood warning in effect until 9:45 p.m. (updated)

5 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
A flash flood warning is in effect for Mercer County, Somerset County, and northwestern Middlesex County until 9:45 p.m. Tuesday night. A flash flood warning means that flooding is imminent.

In Lawrence, Darrah Lane is closed between Glenn Avenue and Route 1. Allen Lane is also closed between Glenn Avenue and Route 1. Avoid the area until further notice. Police in West Windsor report that power lines and trees are down all over town. Police are asking residents to stay home until the storm is over.

If a road is flooded, don’t try to drive through the water. Turn around instead.

The fireworks in Hamilton have been postponed until July 4. The fireworks in South Brunswick have also been canceled and rescheduled for Friday, July 6.

We will update this post with more information as it becomes available.

Krystal Knapp

Krystal Knapp is the founding editor of Planet Princeton. She can be reached via email at editor AT planetprinceton.com. Send all letters to the editor and press releases to that email address.

Events Calendar

« July 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
Tue 03

Trenton Circus Squad Summer Service Project for Teens

July 2 @ 9:00 am - July 13 @ 3:00 pm
Wed 04

Art Exhibition by Spriha Gupta

July 4
Wed 04

4th of July Family Yoga – free if pre-registered. $5 cash per person at the door.

July 4 @ 9:30 am - 11:00 am
Wed 04

Morven Museum & Garden’s Free Fourth of July Jubilee

July 4 @ 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Wed 04

Community: By Donation Yoga Classes

July 4 @ 4:00 pm - 5:30 pm
Thu 05

Plein Air Painting Capture the Moment

July 5 @ 9:30 am - 12:00 pm
Thu 05

Princeton Farmers’ Market

July 5 @ 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thu 05

Capital City Farmers Market

July 5 @ 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thu 05

Free Open Studio: Plein Air Painting at Morven

July 5 @ 12:30 pm - 3:30 pm
Thu 05

Arts Council of Princeton Summer Concert Series

July 5 @ 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thu 05

The Arts Council of Princeton Summer Courtyard Concert Series presents Diali Cissokho & Kaira Ba

July 5 @ 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thu 05

Princeton Summer Theater Presents ‘Tick, Tick…Boom’

July 5 @ 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
