Video: Princeton Junction Train Station floods during storm

3 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
A reader sent us footage of the train station that was taken during the storm Tuesday night. Commuters tried to figure out how to get to the other side and turned around as water flowed down the ramps and into the tunnel.

