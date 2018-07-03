Video: Princeton Junction Train Station floods during storm

A reader sent us footage of the train station that was taken during the storm Tuesday night. Commuters tried to figure out how to get to the other side and turned around as water flowed down the ramps and into the tunnel.
Wed 04
Trenton Circus Squad Summer Service Project for Teens
July 2 @ 9:00 am - July 13 @ 3:00 pm
Wed 04
Wed 04
4th of July Family Yoga – free if pre-registered. $5 cash per person at the door.
July 4 @ 9:30 am - 11:00 am
Wed 04
Morven Museum & Garden’s Free Fourth of July Jubilee
July 4 @ 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Wed 04
Community: By Donation Yoga Classes
July 4 @ 4:00 pm - 5:30 pm
Thu 05
Plein Air Painting Capture the Moment
July 5 @ 9:30 am - 12:00 pm
Thu 05
Princeton Farmers’ Market
July 5 @ 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thu 05
Capital City Farmers Market
July 5 @ 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thu 05
Free Open Studio: Plein Air Painting at Morven
July 5 @ 12:30 pm - 3:30 pm
Thu 05
Arts Council of Princeton Summer Concert Series
July 5 @ 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thu 05
The Arts Council of Princeton Summer Courtyard Concert Series presents Diali Cissokho & Kaira Ba
July 5 @ 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thu 05
Princeton Summer Theater Presents ‘Tick, Tick…Boom’
July 5 @ 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
