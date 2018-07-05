Planet Princeton
Princeton Consignment replaces CoolVines on Spring Street

14 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
A new consignment shop just opened  in downtown Princeton at the former CoolVines location at 21 Spring Street.

The store, called Princeton Consignment, is a welcome addition to the shopping scene for visitors and residents who mourned the recent closures of several downtown businesses. The storefronts that housed CoolVines, Savory Spice and Jane have been vacant since the winter.  Jane, also a consignment shop, was beloved by bargain shoppers looking for unique items.

Princeton Consignment was founded by Beth Censits of CoolVines. The wine shop was closed and moved to Jersey City, but CoolVines still had a lease for the space for a few more years.

Censits, a Princeton resident, bought fixtures and other items for the new store from Jane, Rouge and Milk Money, the children’s consignment shop on Tulane Street that recently closed.

“I love it here in Princeton. I wanted to find something creative to do here,” Censits said of her new venture. “Locals and tourists want a downtown with shopping options.”

Censits has transformed the former wine shop into a fun and funky space full of color and whimsical design elements. The shop carries clothes for women and men, accessories, and other decorative items. Clothing for sale includes a wide range of sizes and brands, from Forever 21 to Prada.

Censits also hopes to begin hosting events at the store in the fall.

“We want to offer something for everyone, from college students to visitors to residents,” Censits said. “I’m really excited. Everyone has been extremely generous and very positive.”

 

 

