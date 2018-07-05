Charlie the beagle missing in West Windsor

Charlie, a tri-color beagle, got lost in the woods on Bearbrook Road across from the Estates at Princeton Junction today. His owner is searching for him. If you see Charlie, call 732-718-8378.
Charlie, a tri-color beagle, got lost in the woods on Bearbrook Road across from the Estates at Princeton Junction today. His owner is searching for him. If you see Charlie, call 732-718-8378.
Krystal Knapp is the founding editor of Planet Princeton. She can be reached via email at editor AT planetprinceton.com. Send all letters to the editor and press releases to that email address.
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
Copyright © 2018. Created by Princeton Community Media. Powered by our readers and WordPress.
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S