Planet Princeton
Anchor House

Cyclists ready to hit the road for 40th annual Anchor House Ride for Runaways

8 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
Add comment

Cyclists will head to the Shenandoah Valley this weekend and pedal back to Lawrence to raise money for a local charity that provides shelter to runaway, abused and neglected teens and young adults.

The 40th annual Anchor House Ride for Runaways will begin in Harrisonburg, Virginia, this Sunday, July 8.

Cyclists from Mercer County and beyond will pedal the 500 miles back to Lawrence over seven days. The cyclists come from New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, New York and several other states, including Maryland, Virginia, Connecticut, Illinois, Ohio, Arizona and California. The youngest cyclist participating in the ride is 18, and the oldest cyclist on the ride is 79.

On Thursday night, the 155 cyclists participating in the ride this coming week loaded their bikes on a truck bound for Virginia.

The cyclists and 38 support crew participants will gather at Arm & Hammer Park in Trenton for a send off celebration at 7:30 a.m. this Saturday, July 7. The event is open to the public and includes a light breakfast. Buses will depart for Virginia at 8:30 a.m. sharp.

Anchor House cyclists will make stops in Winchester, Va., Frederick, Md., Gettysburg, Pa., Lancaster, Pa., and Lansdale, Pa. before returning to the Garden State. On July 14, the cyclists will arrive at the Quaker Bridge Mall at 3 p.m.for a closing ceremony and learn how much money the ride has raised.

Cyclists collect donations from friends, family and colleagues to support Anchor House, the nonprofit based in Trenton that serves young people from Central New Jersey and beyond.

For more information about Anchor House or to make a donation to a cyclist participating in the Ride for Runaways, visit Anchorhouseride.org.

DeWayne Tolbert, Bernie McClain, and Knapp’s Cyclery owner Peter Garnich load bikes on a truck Thursday night for the 40th annual Anchor House Ride for Runaways.

Krystal Knapp

Krystal Knapp is the founding editor of Planet Princeton. She can be reached via email at editor AT planetprinceton.com. Send all letters to the editor and press releases to that email address.

View all posts

Events Calendar

« July 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
Fri 06

Trenton Circus Squad Summer Service Project for Teens

July 2 @ 9:00 am - July 13 @ 3:00 pm
Fri 06

Art Exhibition by Spriha Gupta

July 6
Fri 06

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory Public Tour

July 6 @ 10:00 am - 11:00 am
Fri 06

Princeton Summer Theater presents Greetings From Mars by Annika Bennett

July 6 @ 11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Fri 06

Sips and Sounds at Terhune Orchards

July 6 @ 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Fri 06

Princeton Photo Workshop: Night Photography: Friday Night Lights in Lambertville

July 6 @ 7:45 pm - 9:45 pm
Fri 06

Princeton Summer Theater Presents ‘Tick, Tick…Boom’

July 6 @ 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Sat 07

Free summer nature programs for kids at the Tulpehaking Nature Center

July 7 @ 10:00 am - 1:00 pm
Sat 07

Blueberrry Bash at Terhune Orchards

July 7 @ 10:00 am - July 8 @ 5:00 pm
Sat 07

1st and 3rd Youth Groups

July 7 @ 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Sat 07

T-Connect Trans Youth Group

July 7 @ 3:30 pm - 5:00 pm
Sat 07

UNITY VIGIL – Let us unite, pray, and stand for all as ONE!

July 7 @ 7:30 pm - 8:30 pm
  • Get 15% off your first order with Vosges Haut-Chocolat

Advertisement

  • Get 15% off your first order with Vosges Haut-Chocolat

Events Calendar

« July 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
Fri 06

Trenton Circus Squad Summer Service Project for Teens

July 2 @ 9:00 am - July 13 @ 3:00 pm
Fri 06

Art Exhibition by Spriha Gupta

July 6
Fri 06

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory Public Tour

July 6 @ 10:00 am - 11:00 am
Fri 06

Princeton Summer Theater presents Greetings From Mars by Annika Bennett

July 6 @ 11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Fri 06

Sips and Sounds at Terhune Orchards

July 6 @ 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
%d bloggers like this: