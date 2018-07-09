Planet Princeton
Local Politics

Hopewell mayor to seek 15th District New Jersey Assembly seat

1 min ago
Krystal Knapp
Add comment
Kevin Kuchinski

Democratic Hopewell Mayor Kevin Kuchinski has announced that he will seek the 15th District New Jersey Assembly seat vacated by Reed Gusciora. Kuchinski said he plans to share his full platform within the next few weeks.

“As a mayor, I understand first-hand the issues facing residents in Mercer and Hunterdon Counties. I have been on the front lines of these battles,” he said. “I learned from Senator Turner the importance of focusing on residents’ everyday needs and listening to their concerns.”

Gusciora stepped down after becoming mayor of Trenton.

Kuchinski has served on the Hopewell Township Committee since 2015 and has served as mayor since 2016. He is president of the Hopewell Valley Education Foundation and serves on the co-chair of the advisory board for the Watershed Institute. He is also the chair of the finance council at St. James Church.

He is currently a partner at Sourland Mountain Spirits, and also works at a consulting practice focused on branding strategy and innovation. Previously he was vice president of marketing at Church & Dwight. He also has worked at Procter & Gamble. He received his bachelor’s degree in economics from Duke University. He and his wife are longtime Hopewell Valley residents. They have four children.

“I have progressive democratic values, am a tenacious advocate, and will bring an independent voice to the legislature,” he said. “I’m also a solutions-oriented and a creative problem solver who always finds a way forward. More importantly—I’m a proven leader who has delivered results.”

Krystal Knapp

Krystal Knapp is the founding editor of Planet Princeton. She can be reached via email at editor AT planetprinceton.com. Send all letters to the editor and press releases to that email address.

View all posts

Events Calendar

« July 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
Mon 09

Trenton Circus Squad Summer Service Project for Teens

July 2 @ 9:00 am - July 13 @ 3:00 pm
Mon 09

Princeton Recycling Pickup

July 9
Mon 09

Art Exhibition by Spriha Gupta

July 9
Mon 09

Princeton Photo Workshop Full Immersion Photo Day Camp for Teens

July 9 @ 9:00 am - July 13 @ 3:30 pm
Mon 09

Central Jersey General Infertility Support Group

July 9 @ 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tue 10

Community: By Donation Yoga Classes

July 10 @ 4:00 pm - 5:30 pm
Wed 11

Learn How You Can Make a Difference in the Lives of Youth in Need

July 11 @ 12:30 pm - 1:30 pm
Wed 11

Governor Walter E. Edge and Morven Presentation: NJ’s first Governor’s mansion

July 11 @ 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Thu 12

Princeton Farmers’ Market

July 12 @ 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thu 12

Storytime at Morven: Ladybug Girl fun for boys and girls!

July 12 @ 10:00 am - 11:00 am
Thu 12

Capital City Farmers Market

July 12 @ 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thu 12

Free Open Studio: Plein Air Painting at Morven

July 12 @ 12:30 pm - 3:30 pm
  • Get 15% off your first order with Vosges Haut-Chocolat

Advertisement

  • Get 15% off your first order with Vosges Haut-Chocolat

Events Calendar

« July 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
Mon 09

Trenton Circus Squad Summer Service Project for Teens

July 2 @ 9:00 am - July 13 @ 3:00 pm
Mon 09

Princeton Recycling Pickup

July 9
Mon 09

Art Exhibition by Spriha Gupta

July 9
Mon 09

Princeton Photo Workshop Full Immersion Photo Day Camp for Teens

July 9 @ 9:00 am - July 13 @ 3:30 pm
Mon 09

Central Jersey General Infertility Support Group

July 9 @ 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
%d bloggers like this: