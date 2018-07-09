Hopewell mayor to seek 15th District New Jersey Assembly seat

Democratic Hopewell Mayor Kevin Kuchinski has announced that he will seek the 15th District New Jersey Assembly seat vacated by Reed Gusciora. Kuchinski said he plans to share his full platform within the next few weeks.

“As a mayor, I understand first-hand the issues facing residents in Mercer and Hunterdon Counties. I have been on the front lines of these battles,” he said. “I learned from Senator Turner the importance of focusing on residents’ everyday needs and listening to their concerns.”

Gusciora stepped down after becoming mayor of Trenton.

Kuchinski has served on the Hopewell Township Committee since 2015 and has served as mayor since 2016. He is president of the Hopewell Valley Education Foundation and serves on the co-chair of the advisory board for the Watershed Institute. He is also the chair of the finance council at St. James Church.

He is currently a partner at Sourland Mountain Spirits, and also works at a consulting practice focused on branding strategy and innovation. Previously he was vice president of marketing at Church & Dwight. He also has worked at Procter & Gamble. He received his bachelor’s degree in economics from Duke University. He and his wife are longtime Hopewell Valley residents. They have four children.

“I have progressive democratic values, am a tenacious advocate, and will bring an independent voice to the legislature,” he said. “I’m also a solutions-oriented and a creative problem solver who always finds a way forward. More importantly—I’m a proven leader who has delivered results.”

