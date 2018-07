Two firefighters were injured early Tuesday as they battled a three-alarm fire on the 100 block of Hodge Road.

One firefighter suffered from respiratory issues and the other cut a finger fighting the blaze.

The $2.5 million home was vacant at the time of the fire and has been for the past two months. The house is currently in foreclosure. The fire destroyed the roof of the home.

Officials have not said what caused the fire.The investigation is still ongoing.

