Home in Hopewell Borough uninhabitable after fire

10 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
A fire damaged a home in Hopewell Borough on Friday morning. No injuries were reported. The home is uninhabitable due to fire, smoke and water damage.

The Hopewell Township Police Department, along with the Hopewell Fire Department, responded to West Prospect Street after receiving reports about a residential structure fire around 9:03 a.m.

The fire was quickly brought under control, police said. The home suffered moderate fire damage and water damage. The fire is believed to be accidental in nature originating on the exterior of the residence, police said. This incident remains under investigation by the Hopewell Township Police Department and Hopewell Valley Emergency Services.

Responding agencies assisting the Hopewell Fire Department included Hopewell Valley Emergency Services, the Pennington Fire Company, Union Fire Company, Lawrenceville Fire Company, Montgomery Fire Company #2, Princeton Fire Department, Princeton First Aid Squad and the Hopewell Emergency Medical Unit.

