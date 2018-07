Ellie is a young southern belle looking for a quiet home where she will be able to build her confidence. She walks perfectly on a leash, but also loves to run in a secure fenced in area. Ellie can be a little nervous when she first meets a new person, but as soon as she gets to know you, this little lady turns into an adorable goofball that will bring a smile to most any face. Stop by SAVE to meet Ellie and our other adoptable dogs and cats. We are located at 1010 Route 601 in Skillman, NJ.

