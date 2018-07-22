Planet Princeton
Announcements

Please take our latest Planet Princeton reader survey

17 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
Add comment

I always strive to make changes to the Planet Princeton website design and our communication channels to serve readers better. I am considering making some minor design changes to the website to improve speed and readability. I am also considering new content features to add as well. Last but not least, I have also been working on revamping our newsletter.

Reader feedback is crucial. It helps me serve the community better. Planet Princeton has been and always will be a community hub where reader engagement plays an important role. I do listen to feedback from readers and it has shaped both the design of the website and what kind of news I cover in the past, as well as other features.

Please take a few minutes to fill out our latest survey below. I appreciate your time and thoughs.

– Krystal

If you have trouble viewing the embedded survey form below, click the link to go directly to the Google form: https://goo.gl/forms/R8muCravC59kXtSi2

Krystal Knapp

Krystal Knapp is the founding editor of Planet Princeton. She can be reached via email at editor AT planetprinceton.com. Send all letters to the editor and press releases to that email address.

View all posts

Events Calendar

« July 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
Mon 23

Trenton Circus Squad Summer Service Project for Teens

July 16 @ 9:00 am - July 27 @ 3:00 pm
Mon 23

Princeton Recycling Pickup

July 23
Mon 23

Art Exhibition by Spriha Gupta

July 23
Mon 23

Princeton Photo Workshop Photo Day Camp for Teens: Getting to Know Your Digital Camera

July 23 @ 9:00 am - July 27 @ 1:00 pm
Mon 23

Pastels en Plein Air at Morven with Steve Smith

July 23 @ 9:30 am - 12:30 pm
Mon 23

Community: By Donation Yoga Classes

July 23 @ 4:00 pm - 5:30 pm
Mon 23

Science on Tap: Machine Learning – Are these machines supervised?

July 23 @ 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tue 24

Gentle Yoga

July 24 @ 6:45 pm - August 14 @ 8:10 pm
Wed 25

Daedalus String Quartet

July 25 @ 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Thu 26

Princeton Farmers’ Market

July 26 @ 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thu 26

Storytime at Morven: The Very Big Carrot at Morven!

July 26 @ 10:00 am - 11:00 am
Thu 26

Storytime at Morven!

July 26 @ 10:00 am - 11:00 am
  • Get 15% off your first order with Vosges Haut-Chocolat

Advertisement

  • Get 15% off your first order with Vosges Haut-Chocolat

Events Calendar

« July 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
Mon 23

Trenton Circus Squad Summer Service Project for Teens

July 16 @ 9:00 am - July 27 @ 3:00 pm
Mon 23

Princeton Recycling Pickup

July 23
Mon 23

Art Exhibition by Spriha Gupta

July 23
Mon 23

Princeton Photo Workshop Photo Day Camp for Teens: Getting to Know Your Digital Camera

July 23 @ 9:00 am - July 27 @ 1:00 pm
Mon 23

Pastels en Plein Air at Morven with Steve Smith

July 23 @ 9:30 am - 12:30 pm
%d bloggers like this: