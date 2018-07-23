Planet Princeton
8th annual McCarter Theatre block party set for Aug. 22

13 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
McCarter Theatre Center block party file photo.

McCarter Theatre will celebrate the start of the new season with a community block party on Wednesday, Aug. 22, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the front lawn of the Matthews Theatre. The event is free and open to the public.

The block party will feature live music from the Philadelphia Jazz Orchestra, which is comprised of top high school and college jazz musicians in the region. Other highlights include craft projects for kids with ArtSparks, hula hoop dancing with Glitter Hoops, theater games and other fun activities for the kids, stage tours, a beer garden featuring local craft brews, and the opportunity to win prizes. McCarter’s West Lobby will be used as a “sensory room”, providing a calming activity space for children and family members of all abilities.

Food and drinks will be for sale at the event, which will feature the following local eateries: Gil & Bert’s Ice Cream, Jammin’ Crepes, Maddalena’s Cheesecake & Catering, Mediterra Restaurant and Taverna, Mobile Mardi Gras Food Truck, My Four Suns, Nomad Pizza, Oink & Moo BBQ, Surf and Turf Food Truck, Tarintini’s Panzaroti, The Chilly Banana, The Gingered Peach, and Tico’s Eatery and Juice Bar.

College Road will be closed  between Alexander Road and University Place during the block party. The rain date for the event is Thursday, Aug. 23.

McCarter Theatre is located at 91 University Place in Princeton.

Krystal Knapp

Krystal Knapp is the founding editor of Planet Princeton. She can be reached via email at editor AT planetprinceton.com. Send all letters to the editor and press releases to that email address.

Events Calendar

« July 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
Tue 24

Trenton Circus Squad Summer Service Project for Teens

July 16 @ 9:00 am - July 27 @ 3:00 pm
Tue 24

Princeton Photo Workshop Photo Day Camp for Teens: Getting to Know Your Digital Camera

July 23 @ 9:00 am - July 27 @ 1:00 pm
Tue 24

Art Exhibition by Spriha Gupta

July 24
Tue 24

Community: By Donation Yoga Classes

July 24 @ 4:00 pm - 5:30 pm
Tue 24

Gentle Yoga

July 24 @ 6:45 pm - August 14 @ 8:10 pm
Wed 25

Daedalus String Quartet

July 25 @ 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Thu 26

Princeton Farmers’ Market

July 26 @ 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thu 26

Storytime at Morven: The Very Big Carrot at Morven!

July 26 @ 10:00 am - 11:00 am
Thu 26

Storytime at Morven!

July 26 @ 10:00 am - 11:00 am
Thu 26

Sustainable Princeton at Farmer’s Market

July 26 @ 10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thu 26

Capital City Farmers Market

July 26 @ 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thu 26

Free Open Studio: Plein Air Painting at Morven

July 26 @ 12:30 pm - 3:30 pm
