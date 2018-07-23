8th annual McCarter Theatre block party set for Aug. 22

McCarter Theatre will celebrate the start of the new season with a community block party on Wednesday, Aug. 22, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the front lawn of the Matthews Theatre. The event is free and open to the public.

The block party will feature live music from the Philadelphia Jazz Orchestra, which is comprised of top high school and college jazz musicians in the region. Other highlights include craft projects for kids with ArtSparks, hula hoop dancing with Glitter Hoops, theater games and other fun activities for the kids, stage tours, a beer garden featuring local craft brews, and the opportunity to win prizes. McCarter’s West Lobby will be used as a “sensory room”, providing a calming activity space for children and family members of all abilities.

Food and drinks will be for sale at the event, which will feature the following local eateries: Gil & Bert’s Ice Cream, Jammin’ Crepes, Maddalena’s Cheesecake & Catering, Mediterra Restaurant and Taverna, Mobile Mardi Gras Food Truck, My Four Suns, Nomad Pizza, Oink & Moo BBQ, Surf and Turf Food Truck, Tarintini’s Panzaroti, The Chilly Banana, The Gingered Peach, and Tico’s Eatery and Juice Bar.

College Road will be closed between Alexander Road and University Place during the block party. The rain date for the event is Thursday, Aug. 23.

McCarter Theatre is located at 91 University Place in Princeton.

