Planet Princeton
ElectionsSchools

Two Princeton school board members will seek re-election

1 min ago
Krystal Knapp
Add comment
Betsy Baglio
Dafna Kendal

Dafna Kendal and Betsy Baglio will both seek another term on the school board for the Princeton Public Schools. School Board President Patrick Sullivan has decided not to seek re-election.

Voters will choose three school board members to serve three-year terms on the board in the general election on Nov. 6. Residents who want to run for the school board in Princeton have until July 30 at 4 p.m. to file nominating petitions with the Mercer County Clerk.

Kendal and Baglio are completing their first terms on the board this year. Last year, all three incumbents decided not to seek another term on the board.

“We will both be seeking re-election for a second three-year term on the Princeton Public Schools Board of Education. It has been a privilege for us to serve our community and our district’s children in this capacity,” the pair said in a joint statement. “We are committed to continuing our service and providing a continuity of leadership on the board of education during this critical time for our school district.”

Krystal Knapp

Krystal Knapp is the founding editor of Planet Princeton. She can be reached via email at editor AT planetprinceton.com. Send all letters to the editor and press releases to that email address.

View all posts

Events Calendar

« July 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
Tue 24

Trenton Circus Squad Summer Service Project for Teens

July 16 @ 9:00 am - July 27 @ 3:00 pm
Tue 24

Princeton Photo Workshop Photo Day Camp for Teens: Getting to Know Your Digital Camera

July 23 @ 9:00 am - July 27 @ 1:00 pm
Tue 24

Art Exhibition by Spriha Gupta

July 24
Tue 24

Community: By Donation Yoga Classes

July 24 @ 4:00 pm - 5:30 pm
Tue 24

Gentle Yoga

July 24 @ 6:45 pm - August 14 @ 8:10 pm
Wed 25

Daedalus String Quartet

July 25 @ 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Thu 26

Princeton Farmers’ Market

July 26 @ 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thu 26

Storytime at Morven: The Very Big Carrot at Morven!

July 26 @ 10:00 am - 11:00 am
Thu 26

Storytime at Morven!

July 26 @ 10:00 am - 11:00 am
Thu 26

Sustainable Princeton at Farmer’s Market

July 26 @ 10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thu 26

Capital City Farmers Market

July 26 @ 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thu 26

Free Open Studio: Plein Air Painting at Morven

July 26 @ 12:30 pm - 3:30 pm
  • Get 15% off your first order with Vosges Haut-Chocolat

Advertisement

  • Get 15% off your first order with Vosges Haut-Chocolat

Events Calendar

« July 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
Tue 24

Trenton Circus Squad Summer Service Project for Teens

July 16 @ 9:00 am - July 27 @ 3:00 pm
Tue 24

Princeton Photo Workshop Photo Day Camp for Teens: Getting to Know Your Digital Camera

July 23 @ 9:00 am - July 27 @ 1:00 pm
Tue 24

Art Exhibition by Spriha Gupta

July 24
Tue 24

Community: By Donation Yoga Classes

July 24 @ 4:00 pm - 5:30 pm
Tue 24

Gentle Yoga

July 24 @ 6:45 pm - August 14 @ 8:10 pm
%d bloggers like this: