Two Princeton school board members will seek re-election

Dafna Kendal and Betsy Baglio will both seek another term on the school board for the Princeton Public Schools. School Board President Patrick Sullivan has decided not to seek re-election.

Voters will choose three school board members to serve three-year terms on the board in the general election on Nov. 6. Residents who want to run for the school board in Princeton have until July 30 at 4 p.m. to file nominating petitions with the Mercer County Clerk.

Kendal and Baglio are completing their first terms on the board this year. Last year, all three incumbents decided not to seek another term on the board.

“We will both be seeking re-election for a second three-year term on the Princeton Public Schools Board of Education. It has been a privilege for us to serve our community and our district’s children in this capacity,” the pair said in a joint statement. “We are committed to continuing our service and providing a continuity of leadership on the board of education during this critical time for our school district.”

