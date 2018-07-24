Route 31 bridge will be closed partially starting July 30

Workers will begin pouring the new concrete deck for the bridge over the CSX Railroad on Route 31 beginning this Thursday, July 26, at about 3 a.m. The work is expected to be completed by Monday, July 30, at about 6 a.m.

The bridge portion of Route 31 over the CSX Railroad will be closed partially during the project. All truck traffic will be detoured at Route 295 or Route 202. Truck traffic will not be permitted on Route 31 between Pennington-Titusville Road and Ingleside Avenue, police said.

Northbound car traffic will continue to use the northbound lane through the construction zone.

Southbound car traffic on Route 31 will be detoured onto Pennington-Titusville Road or West Delaware Avenue.

Drivers should plan an alternate route during this construction phase. Delays are likely, police said.

