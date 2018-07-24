Flash flood watch in effect for Central NJ until 6 a.m. Thursday

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has expanded a flash flood watch to include portions of central New Jersey, northern New Jersey, northwest New Jersey, and southern New Jersey. Mercer, Middlesex, Somerset, and Hunterdon counties are all in the flood watch area.

Showers and some thunderstorms are expected Tuesday tonight, and will continue through Wednesday and Wednesday night. Some areas of very heavy rain are anticipated. Rainfall amounts of over one inch an hour are possible.

Excessive rainfall within a short period of time can lead to rapidly rising water and flash flooding, particularly in urban areas and along small creeks and streams. If a road is flooded, don’t try to drive through the water. Turn around.

A Flash Flood Watch means that there is the potential for flash flooding. Heavy rain is expected to occur over a short period of time. Rapidly rising flood waters may quickly inundate roadways and areas of poor drainage. Streams and creeks could leave their banks, flooding nearby properties.

