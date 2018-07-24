Planet Princeton
Mark Shelley named principal of Riverside Elementary School in Princeton

8 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
Superintendent of Schools Steve Cochrane (l) with new Riverside Elementary School Principal Mark Shelley (r).

The school board for the Princeton Public Schools voted unanimously Tuesday night to name Mark Shelley the new principal of Riverside Elementary School.

Shelley has been the humanities supervisor at Princeton High School since the fall of 2016. Previously he taught social studies at the high school and served as the head boys’ basketball and boys’ cross country coach.

Superintendent Steve Cochrane said there are no good schools without good principals. “I would add that where you have great teachers, you have good principals who come, stay, work hard and grow,’ he said. “Riverside Elementary and Mark have found each other and will grow together and enrich an amazing group of children.”

Cochrane said that in a few short years, Shelley made tremendous changes at the high school as the humanities supervisor. “He brought the joy of reading, discovering, exploring relationships, all students being included, and all cultures being celebrated to the high school. I know he will also bring that to Riverside,” he said.

“Being an elementary school principal will be the hardest job you have ever had, and the most rewarding one,” Cochrane said.

Shelley, a father of four whose youngest child was born three days ago, said he is grateful for his new position. “I’m going to do all I can to work with all stakeholders, and do the best we can for every child, developing them as people and learners, and being as inclusive as we can,” he said.

