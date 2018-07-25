Burglaries on the rise in West Windsor

For the past few months, West Windsor Township has seen an uptick in residential burglaries, police say.

Police are cautioning residents to make sure their homes and vehicles are secured. In recent burglaries, some homes were secured, while others had unlocked sliding glass doors or garage doors, for example. Sometimes residents were inside their homes at the time of the burglaries. Police said there were no confrontations between burglars and residents. The burglaries took place during the later evening and early morning hours.

Burglaries have taken place in the last few months in the Benford Estates, the West Windsor Estates, Colonial Park, the Estates at Princeton Junction, and on Edinburg Road.

If you see something out of the ordinary, call the police department at (609) 799-1222 or 9-1-1.

Police in Hopewell and South Brunswick have also reported an increase in burglaries in the last few months.

Like this: Like Loading...