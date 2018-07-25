Planet Princeton
Fifth annual Lawrence Hopewell Trail full moon bike ride set for Aug. 26

19 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
The Lawrence Hopewell Trail’s fifth annual Full Moon Ride will feature floating lanterns at the Mercer Meadows pond, a ride through a “firefly lane” with twinkling lights in the tree canopy, and live music. The ride will take place on Sunday, Aug. 26, from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Before the bike ride, attendees can bring a picnic dinner, decorate their bikes, watch a movie on an outdoor screen, listen to live music, or enjoy a campfire.

Around 8 p.m., groups of 40 to 50 riders will head out from the picnic pavilion area of Rosedale Lake, riding around the lake.

Adults and children of all ages are welcome to participate in the activities prior to the bike ride. The bike ride is open to adults and children aged 12 and above. For riders under 18, helmets are required by law.

Online registration is open through 5 p.m. the day of the ride. After 5 p.m., participants can register at the event. For each person riding the six-mile loop, the admission fee is $20. Register by Aug. 15 for a reduced rate of $15 per rider. There is no fee for participants who will enjoy the evening but who do not ride, but a donation is requested to support the Lawrence Hopewell Trail.

All participants should use the entrance to the park on Federal City Road between Blackwell Road and Old Mill Road in Hopewell Township.

The rain date is Sunday, Sept. 22, but if rain forces the change, the program will be limited to the bike ride.

Krystal Knapp

Krystal Knapp is the founding editor of Planet Princeton. She can be reached via email at editor AT planetprinceton.com. Send all letters to the editor and press releases to that email address.

