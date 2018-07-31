Police arrest three people for allegedly selling drugs in Princeton

Undercover detectives bought marijuana and acid several times over the course of a month as part of an investigation into a drug distribution network in Princeton.

Three men were arrested after the Mercer County Narcotics Task Force and the Princeton Police Department concluded their joint investigation last week, law enforcement officials said.

Oleksandr Linnyk of Red Oak Row in Princeton was allegedly running a drug distribution network, and distributed marijuana and a first-degree amount of acid to an undercover officer, police said. Brothers Guillermo Velez and Andres Velez, also residents of Red Oak Row, allegedly distributed marijuana to an undercover officer.

On July 25, detectives from the Princeton, Hamilton and Trenton police departments and the Mercer County Sheriff’s SWAT Team executed multiple search warrants. Detectives conducted a motor vehicle stop of Linnyk in Princeton. He was found to be in possession of seven acid tabs and was taken into custody.

Detectives arrested Andres Velez at a liquor store in Princeton and then executed search warrants at two houses on Red Oak Row. Approximately 25 grams of marijuana, $791 in cash and drug paraphernalia were found at the Red Oak Row residence. Guillermo Velez was taken into custody at the house.

A search of Linnyk’s Red Oak Row residence revealed approximately 10 grams of marijuana, two acid tabs, three Xanax pills, one Suboxone pill and 10 grams of 2-CP, a synthetic hallucinogen. The seized narcotics have an approximate street value of $880.

Linnyk, 26, is charged with numerous first, second and third-degree drug offenses. The

prosecutor’s office has filed a motion to detain him. Andres Velez, 22, and Guillermo Velez, 19, were charged with numerous third-degree drug offenses and released pending future court proceedings.

