Police & Fire

Police in Lawrence asking for public’s help to locate missing Princeton woman

9 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
Maryjo Rosati

The Lawrence Township Police Department is attempting to locate Maryjo Rosati, 47.  Rosati was displaced from her residence and had been staying at local motels in Lawrence Township, police said. She has threatened to harm herself in the past, police said.

She has long, dark hair, is  5’1” and weighs about 125 pounds.  She is driving a beige, four-door,  2002 Hyundai Accent. The New Jersey license plate is K22EPW, police said.

If anyone sees Rosati or knows where she is located, call the Lawrence Township Police Department at 609-896-1111 or Det. Todd Caruso at 609-844-7127.

