Pickles the cockatiel missing in Princeton

A cockatiel who answers to “Pickles” flew the coop on Tuesday near Princeton Theological Seminary and Edgehill Street. Pickles is grey with orange cheeks and is tame. If you spot Pickles, call Caroline at (609) 955-1491.
Join Our Orbit
Events Calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
|
2
Wed 08
Gentle Yoga
July 24 @ 6:45 pm - August 14 @ 8:10 pm
Wed 08
How Photography Connects Us
July 31 @ 7:00 pm - August 21 @ 9:00 pm
Wed 08
HomeFront ArtSpace “Healing in Nature” Art @ D&R Greenway Through August
August 1 @ 9:30 am - August 31 @ 5:00 pm
Wed 08
Community: By Donation Yoga Classes
August 8 @ 4:00 pm - 5:30 pm
Wed 08
Twilight Tours of Morven
August 8 @ 6:00 pm
Thu 09
28 International Conference on Cardiology and Healthcare
August 9 @ 9:00 am - August 11 @ 6:00 pm
Thu 09
Princeton Farmers’ Market
August 9 @ 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thu 09
Sustainable Princeton at Farmer’s Market
August 9 @ 10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thu 09
Capital City Farmers Market
August 9 @ 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thu 09
Arts Council of Princeton Summer Concert Series
August 9 @ 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thu 09
Eco Del Sur Performs at Summer Courtyard Concert Series
August 9 @ 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thu 09
Summer Threads 2 exhibit: Act 1 Opening
August 9 @ 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Recent Comments
- Joe on Murphy administration will tighten restrictions on permits to carry handguns in NJ
- Joe on Murphy administration will tighten restrictions on permits to carry handguns in NJ
- Keith Moulton on Complaint filed with civil rights commission alleges that suspensions disproportionately affect students of color and special needs in Princeton
- Cooper11 on Murphy administration will tighten restrictions on permits to carry handguns in NJ
- John Von Neumann on Murphy administration will tighten restrictions on permits to carry handguns in NJ
- Vicktoria Tallmadge on Jane consignment shop in Princeton to close in early February