Pickles the cockatiel missing in Princeton

3 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
Pickles the cockatiel

A cockatiel who answers to “Pickles” flew the coop on Tuesday near Princeton Theological Seminary and Edgehill Street. Pickles is grey with orange cheeks and is tame. If you spot Pickles, call Caroline at (609) 955-1491.

