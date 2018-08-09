Police: Suspicious package that fell from the sky was a weather device

A white package attached to a parachute dropped from the sky and landed in a solar panel field off New Road in Kendall Park on Tuesday morning. Employees at the solar field contacted the South Brunswick Police Department, said the package was making a “hissing sound,” and noted that there was a handwritten note attached to the package indicating that it was not a bomb.

Police took extra precautions because U.S. President Donald Trump was in Somerset County on Tuesday. A second package had been located in the state that same day. Several agencies, including the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office, the New Jersey State Police Bomb Unit, the Kendall Park Fire Department, and federal authorities were called in to work on the issue.

The package was determined to be a weather monitoring device. The device was one of six weather monitoring devices released by a NASA scientist in the New Brunswick area on Sunday.

Like this: Like Loading...