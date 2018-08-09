Custom Ink to open clothing and accessories store on Palmer Square

Custom Ink, an online company with 17 stores in Virginia, Texas and Nevada, will open an apparel and accessories store on Palmer Square this summer. The store will be located at 39 Palmer Square West.

The Princeton location will offer shoppers help creating custom apparel. Visitors will be able to see products and samples in the store and then personalize them with words and images.

Lori Rabon, vice president of Palmer Square, said she is thrilled that Custom Ink will be a Palmer Square business. “Their strong commitment to local businesses and non-profits combined with their massive online presence is the perfect experiential retailer to join the Palmer Square family,” she said. “We look forward to watching their relationships flourish and working with them for years to come.”

Since 2016, Custom Ink has been an official licensee of Princeton University and worked with school groups including the Princeton University Press, the Princeton University Society of Women Engineers, and the Princeton University Orchestra.

“From student organizations to local clubs, churches, and families, thousands of members of the Princeton community have created and worn Custom Ink apparel, and we are delighted to build even closer relationships in Princeton by opening a local store here,” said Bailey Rockwell Adrian, director of licensing and partnership development for Custom Ink. “At Custom Ink’s new Princeton location, customers will be able to meet with our team members to collaborate and create the perfect custom apparel for any group or occasion.”

Custom Ink is hiring for the new Princeton store. Open positions can be found at customink.com/jobs.

